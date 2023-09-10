Sustainability winner the guest speaker for Landcare AGM

Hi Landcarers,
Central West Lachlan Landcare Annual General Meeting will be held at the Cooke Park Pavilion on Wednesday, 20 September with guest speaker Dan Nicholson.
Dan and his wife Lana are the owners of Topsoil Organics operating near Forbes. Last year Topsoil Organics were recognised as the winner of the 2022 NSW State Business Award for Excellence in Small Business and in June this year they were winners of the 2023 Excellence in Sustainability Category at the Western Business Awards.
Topsoil encapsulates the Plate to Paddock concept, diverting food waste from landfill, producing premium compost suitable for use in broadacre farming and contributing to long-term environmental sustainability.
Topsoil Organics commenced building the Central West Nutrient Return Centre in 2020 and they have been producing Platinum AS4454 Compost since 2021, that is sold to farmers in the Central West as a soil ameliorant.
As a part of their commitment to the environment, the company is closing the loop and educating people along the way about the need to conserve and re-purpose food and green waste to improve our soil health and grow our food sources.
There is a massive demand for the end product, and as food waste needs to be diverted from landfill.
At the AGM, Central West Lachlan Landcare (CWLL) will also be providing a year in review and preview into upcoming events and plans for 2024. It almost seems crazy to be already talking about 2024, but that is the reality for any organisation. Funding for delivery of projects takes preparation and time and planning is a bit part of that process.
As part of any AGM process, our Committee will be elected for another 12 months. We have been extremely fortunate to have a committed and passionate Committee who provide support for our local Landcare projects and also our Central West Region, which will be undergoing significant changes over the next four years.
The committee is fully supported by our coordinator and are an important part of keeping Landcare functioning over the Parkes and Forbes Shires.
Registrations are essential and can be made via this link: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/8QPH6 or contact Marg Applebee on 0418 611 053 or cwllandcare@gmail.com
