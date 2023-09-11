Forbes Advocate
Get your entries in, be part of this year's Eugowra Show

Updated September 11 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 2:58pm
Get those entries in to Eugowra Showground to be part of this year's Show. File picture
Today is the day to get your Eugowra Show entries organised, with most sections closing Friday morning for judging before Saturday.

