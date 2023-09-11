Get your entries in, be part of this year's Eugowra Show

Today is the day to get your Eugowra Show entries organised, with most sections closing Friday morning for judging before Saturday.
There really is something for everyone if you get a copy of the Show schedule from around town (this includes lots of handy hints from the stewards) or scroll through the Eugowra Show Facebook page.
Our artists need to submit their entries at the Showground today (Thursday) by midday so judges can get to work, and needlework entries need to be in by 6pm.
But if you'd like the kids to create something, or if you're hoping to glean entries from your garden or veggie patch, you have today to work on it!
Vegetables, farm produce and fruit must be delivered to the pavilion by 9am Friday, along with grains, hay and seed.
Flowers also need to be delivered by 9am Friday and don't miss the decorative sections.
There are inspirations including "kitchen capers", "bright and beautiful", "You are my sunshine" and for the juniors an arrangement in a boot, novelty fruit and vegetables or a fairy garden.
Preserves and jams, right through to a decorated gift basket of these, can be delivered up to 9am Friday as well.
Cooking can be delivered to the Showground by 9am Friday with sections for children starting six years and under with novelty food necklace or decorated arrowroot biscuits, men's only sections including damper, and of course the main sections of slices and cakes.
Ute Show and Shine: entries open 9am with judging to commence at 11am. Judging categories are street ute, BnS ute, chicks ute, feral ute, classic ute, 4x4, tradies ute and vintage truck. There's also ute and motorbike barrel racing, always popular with the crowd.
Dog high jump: There are competitions for small, medium and open dogs. It all starts at 4.30pm.
Junior Show people competitions: Register from 1pm outside the secretary's office in the following categories: Miss Teenager; Miss Junior Young Woman; Miss Tiny Tot; and Master Stockman. And how about the Junior Jackaroo? This is for boys aged 10 to 15 demonstrating jackaroo skills and an interest in agriculture.
