Aunt's dedication to sharing culture and johnny cakes honoured at 2023 Forbes NAIDOC celebrations

A much loved and respected local Aunt has been named Forbes' Indigenous Elder of the Year for her decades of work to share culture with our children.
Aunty Mavis Ohlsen was presented with the honour at Thursday's NAIDOC celebrations - and forced to take a break from her regular role of cooking johnny cakes to accept the award.
"I do it for the children, they're my first priority," Aunty Mavis said.
"We grew up like this and it's good to be there to share it with the children in the schools and the community.
"I'm proud to do what I'm doing for them, to be a role model - and hope they all learn to cook johnny cakes!"
Aunty Mavis was recognised for her decades of work to teach and building connections with Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children in our community.
Countless hours have been given to attending events and supporting the community, including through their involvement in the Yoorana Gunya Board, attending NAIDOC events and working as a teacher's aide at one of our local high schools.
Thursday was a proud and happy day - although what really makes Aunty Mavis proud and happy is the children she's worked with.
Generations now come up to greet her as Aunt with their own children in tow.
"I love being around the children and to see that they are interested in culture," Aunty Mavis said.
"I appreciate them for showing me respect and I show them a lot of respect. We were brought up to show respect.
Times have changed a lot since she grew up at Murrin Bridge and attended school at Lake Cargelligo before Aunty Mavis moved to Forbes where she began school and community work.
"We grew up to learn this is how you can survive out in the bush," Aunty Mavis said.
"I didn't think that I'd be around all this time, doing what I'm doing around the community."
Forbes NAIDOC celebrations were also an occasion to recognise and celebrate two young people in our community, one for their achievements in the arts and one for sport.
Ruby Markwort was named our 2023 Young Indigenous Creative Person of the Year.
Ruby is heavily involved in community events, including International Women's Day, Forbes North community events, school assemblies and NAIDOC. She has performed in Wiradjuri at the World Climate Change Conference and was involved in Rural Women in Parliament.
Laila Hartwig was named our Young Indigenous Sportsperson of the Year.
Laila is committed to both her rugby league and to her community, and was commended for her community spirit in assisting her younger team members.
Cr Michele Herbert officially opened celebrations on behalf of council - recognising and celebrating the continuing connection of our Indigenous people to our land, water, country and culture.
She thanked the hard-working NAIDOC committee for their efforts in organising the celebrations and the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre for the beautiful location.
The theme of NAIDOC 2023 is "For Our Elders" and their contribution in particular was celebrated at local events.
"Our elders are the holders of cultural knowledge, teachers, survivors and leaders - and they guide the generations by advocacy and activism and every day life on land management, knowledge, justice and human rights," Cr Herbert said.
"For our elders we pay respect and celebrate those we have lost and those still with us for their struggles and their fight for equality."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.