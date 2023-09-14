Review your plans, prepare firefighting equipment: this fire season has potential to be intense

This fire season has the potential to be intense and our Rural Fire Service is appealing to people now to take steps to review their bushfire plans and take steps to reduce the risk.
The landscape is drying out and Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Acting District Coordinator Scott Baker says brigades have already received calls to a number of fires.
With Summer predicted to be drier than average and high fuel loads, they're calling on the community to be prepared for the approaching fire season.
"We've obviously had wet weather over the past three years which has caused a lot of growth, as we move out of this wet period the bushfire risk is returning," Mr Baker said.
"Since the 1st of August across the State the service has responded to more than 2000 calls - bush and grass fires - compared to about 700 for this time last year."
If you haven't already reviewed your bushfire survival plan, Mr Baker says, it's time to prioritise that.
Landowners need to ensure firefighting equipment is ready, make your preparations, and families need to review what you're going to do if a bush or grassfire does start.
The fire danger period starts October 1 and landowners in our shires - Forbes, Parkes, Weddin and Lachlan - will need to apply to their local brigade for a permit to burn off.
They will also need to notify neighbours and local fire authorities 24 hours before lighting up.
Mid Lachlan Valley Team has been conducting hazard reduction operations, particularly to the west around Bogan Gate and Tottenham.
"The Area West Mitigation Crew has been in the area in the past week, slashing and clearing fire trails and fire breaks in identified areas," Mr Baker added.
"We do ask landowners to look at their fire breaks and look what they can do on their property to protect themselves and their communities."
Monitor weather conditions, particularly through this storm season.
Parkes and Grenfell RFS headquarters brigades are hosting "get ready days" on Saturday, September 16 to provide the community with more helpful advice and information.
The Parkes event is at the headquarters at 4 Hanlon Street from 10am to 2pm Saturday, offering a barbecue and plenty of fun family things to see and do.
The Grenfell event is at the station at 16 Melyra Street from 10am to 2pm Saturday, offering plenty of family fun and bush fire safety information.
For any further information please contact Mid Lachlan Valley headquarters on 6852 5600 - please note the change of number and update your records.
Report unattended fires to 000 (triple zero).
