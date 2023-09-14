Forbes Advocate
Review your plans, prepare firefighting equipment: this fire season has potential to be intense

Updated September 15 2023 - 12:58pm, first published September 14 2023 - 1:02pm
NSW Rural Fire Service is conducting hazard reduction in our region and encouraging lawdowners to look at how they can reduce their own risk. The fire danger period begins October 1. Picture supplied
This fire season has the potential to be intense and our Rural Fire Service is appealing to people now to take steps to review their bushfire plans and take steps to reduce the risk.

Local News

