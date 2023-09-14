Collect your cans to keep Little Wings in the air

Have you heard of Little Wings?
This amazing charity and their team of generous volunteer pilots and drivers fly sick or injured country kids to the city for medical treatment and home again.
Children like Forbes' Jack Baxter, who was just nine months old when he was diagnosed with Wiscott-Aldridge Syndrome and his mum Emma found out he'd need a bone marrow transplant.
Big sister Bethany proved a perfect match and this family has a happy and special story we've featured in the Advocate before ... but they have spent a lot of time needing specialist care in Sydney.
For a while there, little Jack and his mum were travelling to the city weekly - and having Little Wings to cut down their travel time and take the stress out of the trip into the city has made it all possible.
"The whole organisation is incredible," Emma said. "We'd be lost without them."
Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson and her team have been in Forbes, to visit local schools and host a gala dinner at Club Forbes.
They launched a very special fundraising drive at Forbes Public, where Jack's siblings go to school.
Students and their families can bring all their Return and Earn eligible containers to the special bins at the school, and they'll be processed to raise funds for the cause.
"Every 20 bottles equals one litre of fuel for a plane so everyone here can literally help keep us in the air every single day," Ms Pearson told the kids.
Little Wings' fleet of four six-seater planes flies a remarkable 75 missions a week, and volunteer drivers meet families at Bankstown airport to transport them on to their treatment so they don't have to stress about traffic or directions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.