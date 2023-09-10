Forbes Advocate
One person in police custody, three in Orange hospital after stabbing in Forbes

Updated September 10 2023 - 9:26pm, first published 8:55pm
One person in police custody, three in Orange hospital after stabbing in Forbes

A woman has been flown to Orange in a critical condition after and she and two men were stabbed in the Forbes town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

