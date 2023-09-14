Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Visitor Information Centre at home at former Vintage Village

September 14 2023 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The home of the Visitor Information Centre in Forbes has officially moved from the Railway Station in Union Street and is fully operational from its new home at the former Lachlan Vintage Village site on the newly gazetted Mary Street alongside the Newell Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.