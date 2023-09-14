Visitor Information Centre at home at former Vintage Village

The home of the Visitor Information Centre in Forbes has officially moved from the Railway Station in Union Street and is fully operational from its new home at the former Lachlan Vintage Village site on the newly gazetted Mary Street alongside the Newell Highway.
Paying homage to the history of Forbes, the former shearing shed, once part of the rich agricultural history of Forbes, has been lovingly restored and reinvented as the new Visitor Information Centre.
Original beams, rafters and doors frame its new role as home to information on Forbes and surrounding regions, and local produce for sale; a beautiful selection of local delights ranging from books, honey, biscuits, olives, preserves, hazelnuts, non-alcoholic beverages, AMAZING Forbes merchandise and more.
Outside, the grounds have been landscaped by talented Forbes Shire Council staff with environmental preservation in mind, and the creation of a space that will appeal to all ages - the young (with interactive spaces) and the young at heart. Local Year 5 students commemorated their visit, amongst the first, with plantings of native plants in the garden and a plaque.
The move has coincided perfectly as the tourism industry continues to regain its post-Covid strength, and as Forbes welcomes the continual migration of travellers along the busy national highway.
According to Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM the new VIC has seen an increase in foot traffic through the door since opening.
"We are so happy with the development of the centre to date, it just looks amazing," Mayor Miller said.
"The original building was once the 17-stand Trigalana woolshed, and was rehomed in Forbes for the Lachlan Vintage Village. After its closure, Council purchased the land in 2017 and has worked on ensuring it continues to be a functioning part of the town's history.
There is still more in store for the VIC to be revealed at later dates - but in the meantime, call in for a visit, check out the produce and what is on offer in our region. For anyone interested in fulfilling their foodie dream, contact Forbes Shire Council on 6850 2300.
An official opening ceremony will be held at a later date to acknowledge the Australian and NSW Government Funding that has supported this important project.
