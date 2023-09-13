Forbes Public honoured for dedication in wake of devastation with Education Secretary's Award

The dedication of local educators has been honoured at the 2023 NSW Education Minister and Secretary's Awards for Excellence.
Forbes Public School received the Secretary's Award for School Achievement for their work to set up an off-site learning hub to reconnect with their students after the November floods had devastated their own school - and many of their homes.
The team had their students' wellbeing and education at heart every step of the way, and Principal Megan Staples is still overwhelmed by their actions.
The Secretary's Award for School Achievement is a prestigious one and members of the school community were congratulated at Sydney's Town Hall by Secretary of the NSW Department of Education Murat Dizdar.
That gala celebration was a moment to reflect on all that's been achieved in the past 10 months: building a temporary school, welcoming students and families back in, and of course all of the academic and sporting achievements our schools celebrate every day.
The banner on the school display at the 2023 Forbes Show said it all, "we're more than bricks and mortar, we're community".
"Looking back now past the mayhem, the chaos, the grieving, you can see the community spirit, the generosity, people giving who had nothing to give, people returning to work for the children who were homeless themselves," Ms Staples said.
"It's still overwhelming."
What the school community went through last November really is part of our history, and Ms Staples pays tribute to her entire staff for their incredible dedication.
"I can't make anything happen, it comes down to the teachers in the classroom and everyone out there made a choice. They made a choice to impact kids' learning," she said.
As Forbes faced predictions of flooding the scale of which had not been seen in decades, staff, students and the extended school community rallied to prepare in every way possible.
Despite their every effort the floodwaters entered even the elevated classrooms like never before.
The clean up, with the support of volunteer organisations and emergency services, was immense.
All the while the staff were focussing on their students and creating a safe new learning space to reconnect with them.
Within days of waters receding and roads reopening Forbes Public School relocated the student population of 330 to Forbes High School.
"We already had a fantastic relationship with the high school so that made it easy for me to ring Kath (Maksymczuk)," Ms Staples said.
"She didn't even blink, she just said yes come on in. We will make it work."
The first day the Hub welcomed about 80 students, by the end of the first week most of the school was in attendance.
"That was credit to the bus drivers because people could maintain their normal routines," Ms Staples said.
Although there were only about four weeks of school left, the team was determined to provide continuity of learning for the community.
"Coming off the back of COVID, everybody went, 'we are not doing this again, we are not letting our kids down'," Ms Staples said.
"We are reading, we are counting, we are doing numeracy."
Even in the last four weeks of term?
"I don't even think we even realised that," Ms Staples said.
Yet Christmas was fast approaching and the community extended efforts yet again to give the kids their Christmas traditions - the fun of the visiting Elves, their blow-up Santa.
"All the schools in our area donated Christmas craft because we had nothing," Ms Staples said.
A school from West Wyalong delivered lunches one day, a school from Orange sent a box of resources.
"At no stage did we ever feel like we were alone," Ms Staples said.
Counsellors, including the department's trauma counsellor, led students through the Storm Birds program as so many came to terms with losses both at school and at home.
"We brought the kids down on the bus to the oval, we walked around and said we're going to use our imaginations: these are where our classrooms will be next year," Ms Staples said.
"We took them around the buildings and spaces and showed them and gave them time.
"For some of them it was extremely traumatic: home is gone, my classroom is gone."
There was time to grieve, counsellors to speak to, and a visit from Mr Whippy and an ice cream for everyone.
When the school year finished, the work was only just beginning with an entire demountable school to build on the school oval.
Not only did they raise a temporary new home for the entire school community but the staff worked through to make those demountables welcoming classrooms, then filmed themselves entering at the main gate and walking through to the site for social media to help their families feel more comfortable about where to come on day one.
Their every effort has shown not only with the award but with every award criteria they met to get to this point, not only overcoming such obstacles but maintaining student results and outcomes through such a turbulent time.
Forbes Public P and C president Lara Dwyer said the recognition was so well deserved - in fact even being nominated or on the shortlist of 21 nominees would have been an honour.
"NSW Premier's Awards celebrates excellence in the delivery of public services across the NSW communities by the public sector, not-for-profit organisations, and private business in partnership with public sector agencies and departments," she said.
"Our children and community are so blessed to have such a truly wonderful team of educators who are dedicated and determined to ensuring our children are receiving the best possible learning outcomes and being given an array of opportunities in such a safe and connected environment."
