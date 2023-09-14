Nominate now for Bushranger Open Triples bowls

No major bowls notes this week with more expected in the coming week as noted below with a couple of club title nominations called for. While on championships the 2022 presentations were held at the club last Wednesday after morning bowls and lunch. Recently published were recipients of all awards.
Pointers from the Bowls Committee. Both the Minor Triples and the A&B Pairs was set down for the Long Weekend, however, the skips are at liberty to also play their matches the following weekend October 7 and 8 if they prefer.
Nominations for both events close on Sunday September 24 and the draws for both events will be posted then. Check the nomination sheets for further details.
Still need entries to the $6,000 Bushranger Open Triples which is September 23 and 24.
Major Fours: Nominations have closed. Round 1 and Round 2 Saturday September 16. Finals Sunday September 17.
Calling for interested bowlers to do a Club Coaching Course. This course will increase your knowledge and skills of bowls and you can then share your expertise with other bowlers. The course will be run by qualified Bowls Australia coaches. The course is on Wednesday November 8 from 9.30am at Parkes Railway Bowling Club.
SOCIAL BOWLS - The 2022 championship presentations and Fathers Day bowls last Wednesday proved successful with two greens in play catering for the 40 plus men and ladies who turned up to play in brilliant spring weather.
Due to the number of players two cards were drawn as winners with the first going to Lyn Simmonds and John Gorton who flogged Robyn Mattiske and Barry Shine 26-10 who only got into double figures winning the last end. Over 20 ends it was 13-4 after 10.
Second card drawn winners were Cheryl Hodges and Noel Jolliffe who were equally impressive winning 19-8 in 18 ends over Ann Mackay and Don Craft who also won the finish taking the last two ends after it was 9-5 after nine.
The one sided games continued with Irene Riley and Rob Priest handing Tanya Elsley and Laurie Crouch a 21-6 lesson in 19 (?) ends leading 11-3 after 10. Not to be outdone Bill O'Connell who is one fire at the moment led for Michael Coles winning 38-6 in 20 over Bill Scott and Rick Stewart. It was 21-4 after 10.
Not as bad but still comfortable was the 19-9 win by Lesley Dunstan and Terry Molloy in 17 ends over Ann Nixon and Peter Mackay leading 11-5 at oranges. A couple of crafty senior bowlers in John Baass and Ron Thurlow won 18-7 (another 17 end game) over John Browne and Fred Vogelsang looking good at 11-4 after 10.
Now we get to the closer games, non other then the 16-all drawn between Jim Maloy and Dale Scott in 20 with Angela Dent and Lyall Strudwick. 11-4 against them before Angela and Lyall took a 13-11 lead after 13 to be behind 13-16 after 16 prior to wining the last two ends 3-0.
Pam Parsons and Tony Bratton won the last two ends for a 18-17 win in 20 over Colleen Liebich and Kerry Dunstan after they only led 11-10 after 12. Kay Toohey and Scott McKellar gave away a three on the last but still won 16-15 in 20 over Gail Mackay and Alf Davies. They led 10-7 after 10 then 15-11 after 17 to just hold on.
Bill Looney and Annette Tisdell won 20-13 in 18 over Ray Dunstan and Sue White in 18 due to a fast finish with the score only 9-8 after nine. A 'red hot' combination of Denny Byrnes and Mat Reid won 27-13 in 20 over Barry White and Bob Grant coming from 10-11 down after 10. 17-2 in the run home was the 'killer' for the two B's.
In the last Debbie Overdek and Cliff Nelson won 18-14 in 18 over Geoff Coles and Paul Doust, also coming home best after being behind 7-8 at nine. Three in-house winners who were Rob Priest, Bill Scott and Ann Nixon.
Last THURSDAY play for the $600 jackpot drew players for five games with Ron Thurlow claiming the only resting toucher while Dale Scott and Peter Hocking tasted a raspberry for that not so flash delivery.
First winning rink to Kerry Roach and Lyall Strudwick scoring 19-10 in 22 ends over Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips in what was a tight contest early. While Kerry and Lyall led from end four it was only 9-7 after 11, 13-10 after 17 before they won all ends home.
Second winners were Joyce Bolam and Dale Scott with a 20-18 win over Mick Merritt and Peter Hocking in 22 after an even contest all journey. 2-all after three, 6-all after eight, 13-12 after 16. In the end a three on the last was the 'killer' for Mick and Peter who held one shot lead prior.
Also close was the win by Darryl Griffith and Laurie Crouch, 22-20 in 20 over Lawrence 'Jacko' Jackson who was welcomed back after time away and Tony Bratton. It was 12-6 at half time and 22-15 with two ends to play. Time ran out for 'Jacko' and Tony who finished with a flurry, five on the last two ends.
Close games continued with Tara-Lea Shaw and Bob Grant showing form to win in 20 23-19 over Bundaberg visitor Debbie Ovenden and Cliff Nelson. They led 12-6 after 10. In the last Terry Molloy, 'Bessy' Besgrove and Denny Byrnes won 16-14 over Ron Thurlow, Grant Lambert and Wayne Burton in 16. They looked good after seven with a 12-3 lead then 14-7 after 10. They just held losing the last six ends 7-2.
Father's Day on SUNDAY only had two games to report, a pairs game and triples. In pairs Ivan Hodges and Greg Gunn had all guns blazing winning 19-7 in 16 over Cliff Nelson and Dale Scott due to a brilliant start, 9-0 after six.
A highlight of the triples game saw Terry Molly return to the clubhouse with two raspberries leading for Peter Greenhalgh and skip Al Phillips winning 12-7 in 14 ends over Mick Merritt, Peter Tisdell and Scott McKellar. They only led 6-5 at drinks but won the last four ends on the way home. Jackpot for the morning was $120.
SOCIAL BOWLS for everyone on Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. POOL COMP every Friday evening.
HAPPY HOUR on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and BINGO Friday afternoon.
SHAOMING GOLDEN CENTURY CHINESE RESTAURANT now back in full operation, open Wednesday-Sunday, 11.30am-3pm then 5pm-9pm.
FUNCTIONS? The 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.