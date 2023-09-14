Nominate now for Bushranger Open Triples bowls

Pam Parsons and Tony Bratton won the last two ends for a 18-17 win in 20 over Colleen Liebich and Kerry Dunstan after they only led 11-10 after 12. Kay Toohey and Scott McKellar gave away a three on the last but still won 16-15 in 20 over Gail Mackay and Alf Davies. They led 10-7 after 10 then 15-11 after 17 to just hold on.