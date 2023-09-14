Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Nominate now for Bushranger Open Triples bowls

By Sports and Rec Club
September 14 2023 - 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pooch Dukes on the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club greens. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Pooch Dukes on the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club greens. Picture by Jenny Kingham

No major bowls notes this week with more expected in the coming week as noted below with a couple of club title nominations called for. While on championships the 2022 presentations were held at the club last Wednesday after morning bowls and lunch. Recently published were recipients of all awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.