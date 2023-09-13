Fletcher wins ladies shootout, while Sly and Walton pair up for 4BBB victory

One pairing had quite a dilemma to handle from the very outset. Alf Davies started his day with a less then acceptable tee shot off the 1st tee. He jumped into his cart and managed to get past the first gum tree before it conked out. There was a mad dash back to the pro shop to hire a replacement, then a rush back and swap the clubs over before pushing the dead cart into the tree line along the 18th. While the cart was recovered at the end of the round, it did play on Alf's mind all day such that he was off his game for the day.