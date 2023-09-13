Forbes Advocatesport
Fletcher wins ladies shootout, while Sly and Walton pair up for 4BBB victory

September 13 2023 - 12:31pm
LADIES GOLF

Jenny Fletcher wins the 2023 Shootout Final on Sunday 10th September.

