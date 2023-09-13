Fletcher wins ladies shootout, while Sly and Walton pair up for 4BBB victory

Jenny Fletcher wins the 2023 Shootout Final on Sunday 10th September.
Jenny has made the top ten for many years but not made it to the final hole where there are only two competitors left and being the 9th Hole there is that water waiting for your ball. Jenny won the jackpot which was sponsored by Kevin Miller, Whitty and Lennon.
The Umpire of the day was Colleen Bratton who had something different on every hole in case of playoffs, the most challenging were the players being blindfolded on 6th on a three way putt off for Heather, Jenny and Sarah.
Runner up was Debbie Dingwall who played excellent golf all the way until the water found her ball on 9th and she ended up with 5 while Jenny had a four. Debbie won Will's (Pro) prize on the 1st hole by being closest to the pin with a second shot.
A stroke competition was held on Wednesday 6th with the best score coming from Jill Cripps with a 65 Nett in Division two with the runner up being Ann Maree Gaffney with 71.
The winner of Division One was Sally Perry with a great 69 and the runner up was Heather Davidson with a 72 Nett on a Countback.
NTP 9th Ethel Coombs and 18th Sally Crosby. Champion Putter was Kerry Stirling who only had 30 putts. The day was kindly sponsored by Bess Shields and Doreen Barnes.
Thank you and congratulations to all the winners this last week especially Jenny Fletcher.
By Short Putt
The weekend provided some excellent sunshine under which people could enjoy the Show and sporting activities. But the strong breeze was quite chilly, ensuring that everybody walked briskly, and none more so than the Forbes golfers.
The golf event on Saturday was a 4BBB Stableford Medley, sponsored by Cahill's Footwear. The field of 66 included 51 men, 2 juniors and 13 ladies, making for some mixed groups on the course. Scoring generally reflected the conditions with many bright shots and shining examples of good play.
The winning pair was the hottest on the course. Ken Sly and Matt Walton scored 50 points to demolish the field. They were the last group in, ensuring those in the Golfie sitting on 45 or 44 points were kept nervously waiting. Matt was 'in the zone' contributing most of the points through an array of 3-pointers. Ken was the rock of stability and kept the scoreboard ticking over, contributing with his 3-pointers and a handsome 4-pointer when needed. Encouragingly neither of them scored any 1-pointers.
The runners-up seemed to be lost in the distance. Phil Duke and Fons Melisi teamed well to finish on 45 points. They played in the middle of the day and nervously waited knowing there was a chance for a better score from the back half of the field. A couple of 1-pointers were nestled in among their 2-, 3- and lone 4-pointer, which dragged their score down a bit.
The ball sweep went to 41 points, going to: 44 - E&S Uphill; 43 - S Black/M Haley; 42 - B&C Duncan, A Dukes/T Callaghan, A Rees/S Kirkman, P Dawson/K Herbert, D Rhodes/P Tisdell; 41 - B Robinson/S French. The visitors included Peter Chatillon (Tuncurry), Charlie Goodsell (Parkes) and John Zannes (Bathurst). They could have done with some better partners.
Three of the NTPs were cut-and-dried from early in the piece, but the 9th was keenly contested. They went to: 9th - Men: S Kirkman, Ladies: B Duncan, 18th - Men: C Hanrahan, Ladies: S Black. Of those only Scotty managed a '2', of which there were five overall. Most of those came on the 9th hole, with a couple on the 3rd hole.
The 3rd-hole Super pin was taken by Brianna Duncan, although it did not result in a '2'. Stevie G and Head Pro Will managed t's on the 3rd, while of those on the 9th probably the best was a long range effort uphill by Steve Uphill, with Todd Callaghan and Scotty being the other recipients.
This format does require a score below the handicap, or in the higher 40's, to be competitive. There were 12 teams of the 34 in the field who scored in the 40's, while the winners demolished the field with their 50 points. A further 10 teams scored better than a handicap '36'. There was one team in the 20's, whose main problem was the putting. And there was one NCR.
There were no eagles today, and very few birdies. And once again the par-5's managed to bring the golfers to their knees.
One pairing had quite a dilemma to handle from the very outset. Alf Davies started his day with a less then acceptable tee shot off the 1st tee. He jumped into his cart and managed to get past the first gum tree before it conked out. There was a mad dash back to the pro shop to hire a replacement, then a rush back and swap the clubs over before pushing the dead cart into the tree line along the 18th. While the cart was recovered at the end of the round, it did play on Alf's mind all day such that he was off his game for the day.
Some other cart users were on a mission. The group comprising Caleb Hanrahan, Tom Toohey, Harry Callaghan and Jake Shaw tore around the course in near record speed. They were politely let through by four groups, finishing eight holes ahead of the first group who let them through.
Harry's theory was that if you played quickly there was less chance for thoughts to create bad shots. His game the previous week resulted in a very low score after a speedy journey, thus he tried the method again. However, this week the result was not nearly as good.
Putting can bring its own tales of fortune and woe. Managing to sink some long putts during the round can help immensely as Steve and Ev Uphill can attest. Then there are the many stories of putts finishing agonisingly short of the hole - if only it had been struck slightly harder.
But nothing prepares for the inconsistency of results from the same shot. Scott Kirkman had a couple of putts that rolled towards the hole, stopping on the very edge and not dropping. The merest waft of the putter completed the roll, but also meant another shot.
Arriving at the 18th the Keno ticket was in the balance. Once again Scott had a putt that hung on the very edge. But this time it wavered and dropped, very much in a similar fashion to the famous Tiger Woods putt in the US Open. But more importantly this won Scotty the Keno ticket.
On Sunday, the 9-Hole comp was contested by 8 players over the Front-9. It was a day when playing to one's handicap would bring results. And so it did.
Brianna Duncan managed 18 points, although felt she could have done better on the par-3's. Wayne O'Neill grabbed a ball, finishing with 16 points and on count back from Jake LeBrocque. Unfortunately there were no NTP's
The Wallace Cup is almost complete with one match to be played to determine who will meet Jeff Haley in the Final.
Here is the News:
There are two interesting special events coming up. The first is the Elders Golf Day, set for Fri 22 Sep. The nomination fee includes food and a bevy of prizes. Start times and the tee sheet are available at the Pro Shop.
The second event is the Roylances Cup Golf Day. This has been twice delayed as a result of pandemic and flood influences but is set to roll this year. The event is open to Men and Ladies and handicapped and social golfers. This is an Ambrose, with shotgun start at 10am and the fee including lunch and a vast array of prizes. Contact the Pro Shop for more details.
On Thursday 28 September the Forbes Ladies will be hosting a major Western Districts combined event. The Vets have kindly relocated to Parkes for the day, with Social golf otherwise restricted to the afternoon.
And Head Pro Will has arranged for a Titleist Equipment Day on Wed 27 September. Contact him at the Pro Shop to find out details and express your interest.
It is crystal ball time:
The Mens comp on Saturday 16 Sep is a 4BBB Stableford Multiplier, sponsored by the Tuesday Golfers. We shall also trial holding and Individual Stableford in conjunction, so that individual scores will count towards handicaps. Sunday has the Stableford Medley 9-Hole comp, scheduled for the back-9.
Veteran golf scores were nowhere near as good as they were the previous week in Parkes when players had to shoot their handicap to win a ball last Thursday in the twin-towns competition played in Forbes over 18 holes.
Winner thanks to a 'blowing' handicap was local member Barry Shine with 38 points from another Forbes member on the handicap drift Stuart French with 37 points. They were the only two to play below their current handicaps.
All nearest the pins were taken out by Forbes members. 9th A grade and near hole-in-one Steve Uphill, B grade John Milton, 18th A grade Alf Davis, B grade Frank Hanns.
Balls sweep to 33 points on a count-back - 37 Niel Duncan (F), 36 Steve Edwards (F), 35 Robert Lea (P), Barry Parker (F), Mick Bond (P), Michael Lynch (P), 34 Alf Davies (F), 33 Andrew Grierson (F), Peter Scholfield (F), Don McKeowen (F), Steve Uphill (F), Brian Clarke (F), John Peace (P).
Forbes with 18 players to select their best six individual scores took the twin-town shield with 217 points to Parkes' (14 reps) 202. Parkes' John Dwyer took home the encouragement award.
Parkes will play host to vets golf this week where the 'new' lay-out will be in play and eagerly looking forward to by representatives from Forbes and Parkes. Thursday, September 21 Lachlan Valley vets play their monthly comp at Condobolin.
Last Tuesday 16 players greeted starter Geoff Drane for the 12 hole social hit with Trevor Toole best scoring 32 points from Ken Sly on 30.
This week Tuesday players and others from the veteran golf ranks ventured to Bogan Gate for 'a hit' where the local club will be catering for lunch and supplying refreshments after play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.