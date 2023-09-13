Forbes Foxes one game closer to grand final

The Forbes Foxes senior soccer team are one game closer to a grand final after defeating Grenfell 2-0 in Sunday's preliminary final.
Before a good crowd of supporters, the Foxes played out a challenging game against their visitors, who came to Botanical Gardens equally as keen to keep their own finals hopes alive.
But those rights went to Foxes.
Matt Mann put the first point on the board for Foxes with a goal off a header for the Foxes to lead 1-0 at half time.
Rowland Anderson sealed the deal with the Foxes' second in the second half of the match.
"It was challenging," the team's David Hodge acknowledged Grenfell's efforts to push the ball out wide and get around the Foxes' defences.
"Being the elimination game they were super keen."
There's now just three in the hunt for the prize and Forbes will take on Parkes Vipers at Parkes soccer fields this Sunday, September 17.
Parkes Vipers hold second place on the competition ladder and played out an absolute nail-biter of a match against the top-placed Parkes Raptors on the weekend.
The contest was deadlocked at full time and after extra time, with the Raptors claiming victory in a penalty shoot-out, so the Vipers have shown themselves to be in excellent form.
But the Foxes do have a solid record against the Vipers this season, recording a 1-0 victory against them in the first half of the regular season and a nil-all draw in the second half just three weeks ago.
All signs are that this weekend's contest should be good to watch, and with the forecast for a warm weekend the Foxes would love to welcome soccer fans to the grounds.
"This Sunday should be a cracker of a game," Hodge said.
"It was good to see a good home crowd down there for our last home game - it was good to have that push from the sideline."
Kick off is at Parkes' Harrison Park soccer fields at 1pm.
The winner of this weekend's clash will take on Parkes Raptors in the grand final on Sunday, September 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.