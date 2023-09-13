Forbes Advocate
Forbes Foxes one game closer to grand final

September 13 2023 - 8:33pm
Captain Jack Janetzki in the orange, white and black for Forbes Foxes. Picture by Essjay Photography
The Forbes Foxes senior soccer team are one game closer to a grand final after defeating Grenfell 2-0 in Sunday's preliminary final.

