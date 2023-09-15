Magic, fishing, movies and craft: free school holiday fun in Forbes

Who can believe another school term is coming to a close!
With the sun setting on Term 3, Forbes Shire Council has been busy planning to ensure a variety of free activities are available these school holidays!
This school holiday program features Fishing workshops, an outdoor movie, a theatre performance, the opening of Forbes Town Pool on 1 October, craft workshops, Creative Community Concepts will host a Footy for Fun event and a Magic Festival - wow!
First off the rank are the popular fishing workshops, with two sessions to choose from on Monday 25 September.
Set on the banks of the beautiful Lake Forbes, these free workshops fill up quickly so make sure you book in early. If you don't have a rod don't worry - there are enough available for you to borrow!
Learn all the basics of fishing, learn how to tie hooks and sinkers, cast, reel in - and what to do with the fish once you've caught it!
A barbecue lunch will be provided at 11.30am.
All participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and registrations are essential.
Once you have flexed the fishing muscles, why not settle in for the free Outdoor Movie Night!!
Grab your picnic blanket, chair - or even your bean bag - and head down to Lions Park for 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' on the big screen outdoors from 6.30pm on Friday 29 September!
Popcorn and soft drinks are available. Registrations are not needed for this movie - just grab your gear and see you there!
Saturday 30 September sees 'Children are Stinky!' theatre at Forbes Town Hall, proudly funded by the NSW Government.
Suitable for children between the ages of three and 12, this theatre performance challenges children to step on stage and prove themselves worthy, smart, coordinated, and imaginative against ridiculous circus performers!
It results in a wonderful interaction and an audience of proud kids and parents. Set in the 1990s, plenty of in-jokes and a cleverly choreographed nostalgic mash-up hooks parents in for a rollicking trip down memory lane
Tickets are free but essential, please head to 123tix.com.au
The second week of holidays sees the return of popular craft sessions for school aged children. Registrations are essential as places are limited, get ready to paint, glue, craft and create all sorts of creative goodies - don't miss out!
Craft sessions are held at Forbes Town Hall on Wednesday 4 October.
Creative Community Concepts Footy For Fun events provides varied activities in a safe and family-oriented environment. Some of these activities may include Laser Tag, multi-sport activities, novelty games, putt putt golf, and of course, Footy For Fun.
Creative Community Concepts is an arm of the Murdi Paaki Regional Rugby League Council, a not for profit organisation that delivers programs that create a difference in communities, connects and empowers them. It works to energise and motivate the physical and mental wellbeing of communities.
To wrap all this holiday excitement up, head to Lions Park on Saturday 7 October for the Magic Festival, the first of its kind in Forbes.
Be amazed by roving magicians and enchanted by a stage show finale, feast on the offerings of food vendors and relax in the company of friends.
Tickets to the show are free, but essential - head to 123tix.com.au to secure yours!
To register for any of these events, head to the Forbes Youth Action Team's Facebook page, or visit our website - www.forbes.nsw.gov.au/community/communityservicesandinformation/familiesandyouthservices/youthprograms/youthprograms
Follow the Forbes Youth Action Team on Facebook to stay up to date with all activities for all of our events!! For more information contact Council's Events Team on youth@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 6850 2300.
