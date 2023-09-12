Great day on the croquet courts

We had 26 players for Aussie Croquet on a very pleasant morning on Saturday 9th.
There were 5 players who managed to win 3 games: John Browne, Elvy Quirk, Kevin Rubie, Lyn Simmonds and Neville Spry.
Big Winner
MID WINNERS
CLOSE GAMES
Another nice but chilly morning for Golf Croquet when 36 players turned up on Tuesday 12th.
We welcomed two visitors, Karyn Epskamp and Maryanne Kent.
There were 5 players who managed to win 3 games: Elvy Quirk, Phillip Moran, Lyal Strudwick, Lorraine Todd and Tony Thomson.
BIG WINNERS
Mid Winners
CLOSE GAMES
That's it till next week.
By Pegging Out
