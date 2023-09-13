Forbes Advocate
NSW Government says Wyangala project not viable, not going ahead

Updated September 13 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:27pm
Water being released from Wyangala Dam. File picture
The NSW Government will not proceed with the Wyangala Dam Wall Raising Project, a statement issued on Wednesday reveals.

