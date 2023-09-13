Forbes Advocate
Wyangala wall raising scrapped: 'extreme disappointment' for Lachlan Valley

Updated September 13 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 3:53pm
"Save us, raise the wall" was the banner across Lake Forbes during the 2021 and 2022 floods but plans to increase Wyangala Dam have been scrapped. File pictures, including aerial imagery by Farmer From Down Under
Towns and communities in the state's Central West now face greater risks from droughts and floods, after the NSW Government Water Minister Rose Jackson announced Labor would not proceed with an upgrade of Wyangala Dam.

