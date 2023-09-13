How to bet on the NRL Grand Final?

Here we break down the basics and offer some insider tips to help you navigate the exhilarating world of NRL Grand Final betting. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Ladbrokes.

Betting on the National Rugby League (NRL) Grand Final can add an exciting twist to the thrilling spectacle of the game. Whether you're a seasoned punter or a novice dipping your toes in the waters of sports betting, understanding the nuances of wagering on this colossal event can significantly enhance your experience.

In this guide, we'll break down the basics and offer some insider tips to help you navigate the exhilarating world of NRL Grand Final betting. Find out more here so you know what to do and where you should start.

What dind of bets can you place on the NRL Grand Final?

There are many different types of wagers you can place on the NRL Grand Final. Let us discuss the most popular ones:

Margin betting

Margin betting is a relatively uncomplicated and direct method of wagering. It requires you to select the NRL odds that align best with your betting strategy. A bet on the margin in NRL can be presented as a line bet, an exact margin of victory, or a margin bet encompassing a more extensive scope.



This form of online NRL betting can yield considerable returns, given its degree of difficulty. The range of a margin bet can vary, extending from a narrower span, like 12-16, to a broader bracket, such as 1-12.

First try scorer

The bet placed on the first-try scorer is a favoured choice among NRL betting enthusiasts and wagering platforms alike. This wager can be placed on a single player predicted to make the first score of the game or, more specifically, the first for a particular team.



It can also be set up as a wager between teams, indicating that you support a specific team to be the first to score a try. The head-to-head first-try scorer is another unique form of this wager offered by online bookmakers. In this scenario, the bookmaker provides betting odds on two players, and it's up to the punter to predict who will be the first to score.

Head to head

Head to Head betting stands as one of the most straightforward forms of wagering in the NRL landscape. All that is required is to back one team to outperform the other, devoid of any handicaps.



When choosing your NRL betting platform, it is crucial to select one that provides competitive odds to maximise your potential earnings. Bear in mind that many betting services tend to offer reduced odds in this betting market, particularly when the match features a distinct favourite opposing a clear underdog.

Line betting

Line betting in the National Rugby League carries resemblances to head-to-head bets, although it offers more competitive odds for your stakes. When placing a line bet, you need to pick a team that you're confident will emerge victorious in the specified game.



Nevertheless, there's a pre-established margin that your selected team needs to surpass for your bet to yield a successful return.

Decoding player and team trends in NRL

To make a savvy wager, it's vital to grasp the trends of the team and the performance of NRL players. You might turn to the expertise of seasoned analysts or leverage comprehensive online analytics to pinpoint the top NRL players of 2022.

Moreover, make sure to access real-time, accurate data about player health and suspensions. If a team's success hinges on specific players, confirm their fitness before wagering. Teams reveal their line-ups half an hour before kickoff, giving you insight into the player roster.



This knowledge aids in making calculated decisions for NRL online betting, as a team's performance largely relies on the players on the field. Hence, it's crucial to examine the line-ups before submitting your betting slip.

Additionally, understanding team trends is equally important. Various betting trends exist in the NRL, including home record against favourites and underdogs, performance after long-distance travel, reaction to significant victories, and response to heavy defeats.



Gathering this data is not a strenuous task - a review of their past games and an examination of pertinent situations should suffice. This strategy will enhance your decision-making process and bolster your chances of a successful wager.

Conclusion

With the right knowledge and careful consideration, betting on the NRL Grand Final can become more than just a shot in the dark. Remember to be thorough in your research, understand the betting market, and stay informed about player and team trends. This way, you can relish the thrill of the game while increasing your chances of a successful wager.