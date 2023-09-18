Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Robbie Farah shares lessons from life and league on R U OK Day in Forbes

Updated September 18 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rugby league legend Robbie Farah has talked life and footy with kids and community in Forbes on R U OK Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.