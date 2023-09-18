Robbie Farah shares lessons from life and league on R U OK Day in Forbes

Rugby league legend Robbie Farah has talked life and footy with kids and community in Forbes on R U OK Day.
The former Wests Tigers captain, who was a member of the Origin-winning NSW Blues in 2014 and has donned the green and gold for the Australian Kangaroos, was special guest of Forbes Shire Council and spoke at the community event with students from Forbes, Trundle and Tullamore secondary schools.
"A conversation could change a life" is the message of R U OK Day, which is on the second Thursday in September each year.
R U OK? is a charity that encourages people to stay connected and to have conversations that can help others through difficult times, encouraging everyone to invest in their relationships, to have a conversation if they identify signs of distress or difficulty and connect someone to support long before they're in crisis.
Farah had some important messages for all about checking in on your mates, and was happy to answer students' questions.
With such a passionate rugby league community here - including our own Charlie Staines now with Wests Tigers - students were keen to hear about Farah's love for his club, the people who inspired him, and how he's dealt with issues like extended injury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.