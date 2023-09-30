Benny and Kat bring a little bit of magic to our schools

They came for the Show and stayed for the kids.
Benny and Kat were captivating young Forbes Show goers from high up on their stilts and with their incredible human slinky.
But when the entertaining duo booked in for a couple of events in our region, they also decided to give their time to visit local schools.
The couple were moved by the news of last year's floods, and the ongoing effect on local children.
So they brought their magic show to schools in Forbes, Bedgerabong and Eugowra, much to the delight of the students.
Bedgerabong kids also had the chance to work on their circus skills with the duo.
