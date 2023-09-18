Sunshine and outstanding entries make 108th Eugowra Show great

Bumper entries from pavilion to horse ring and cattle arena matched by a warm, sunny day made for a successful 108th Eugowra Show on Saturday.
President Sean Haynes extended a warm welcome to special guests, sponsors, supporters and the Eugowra community at the event's official opening.
"What a day to enjoy our show and our community's skills, talents, efforts and contributions," he said.
"I extend thanks to every entrant who has taken their time and effort to submit their entries in the various competitions for taking time to participate in our show."
Mr Haynes said the community and Show Society had received great support from Cabonne Council as well as generous sponsors and supporters.
"Thank you," he said.
"Your continued support enables us to continue to come together as community, to be entertained and involved in a fun day at minimum cost."
GIVIT's corporate partners this year made it possible for all Eugowra residents to receive free Show membership and entry on the day, and the Show Society provided some ride tickets to local children through the schools.
Families were captivated by the Fizzics Education science demonstrations, particularly the liquid nitrogen show, and Eugowra Public School P and C provided free children's entertainment.
Horse events, car show and shine, ute barrel racing, yard dog trials and woodchop meant there was something for everyone to watch all day.
Show Young Woman Annalise Gavin was among those to say it was "so good" to see the smiling faces on the gathered community.
In Eugowra since the age of eight, she's always loved the sense of community that comes with the show - and the excitement that comes from getting her entries in, from cupcakes and Anzac biscuits to photography with her mum Tanya Greenhalgh.
This year was all the more special given what the community has been through.
Annalise was one of those who lost everything but what she was wearing when floodwaters devastated Eugowra on 14 November, 2022.
As the recovery and rebuilding continue she is delighted to now have the opportunity to represent Eugowra Show at Zone in the Young Woman competition.
The Show was officially opened by ABC journalist Xanthe Gregory, who was in Eugowra in the wake of the disaster and in the months that followed to tell the community's stories.
She last visited Eugowra for the installation of the first pod house, and reflected that the work done and progress achieved since then was incredible.
"It's really incredible how you came back," Ms Gregory said.
"Even at the worst times, you came together, made sure the most vulnerable in the community were helped first. You were so optimistic in spite of it all.
"I know there's lots more to do ... I don't want you thinking everyone's forgotten or doesn't know you're hurting still."
Saturday was a time to acknowledge two people who contributed to the Show over the years.
The late Diane Smith served as Show secretary and oversaw the Junior Showgirl, Tiny Tot and Master Stockman competitions.
From the wider Show family, the late Arnold Bell was instrumental in developing the community's strong relationship with the Showman's Guild and bringing rides to Eugowra.
