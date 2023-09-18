Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Sunshine and outstanding entries make 108th Eugowra Show great

September 18 2023 - 8:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bumper entries from pavilion to horse ring and cattle arena matched by a warm, sunny day made for a successful 108th Eugowra Show on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.