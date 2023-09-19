Foxes ready to take on Raptors in Lachlan soccer grand final

And they're through!
Forbes Foxes have qualified for Sunday's Lachlan men's soccer grand final with a 2-0 victory over Parkes Vipers in the qualifier.
They'll now take on Parkes Raptors at 1pm Sunday at Parkes' Harrison Park soccer grounds.
Sunday's match, played out in scorching conditions, saw the Foxes deliver in a thriller.
"It was still nil-all after full time and we had to go into extra time, 15 minutes each way," player David Hodge said.
Matt Mann scored in the first 15 minutes to give Foxes a 1-nil advantage, and with a few minutes left in the second 15 Jacob Collits headed one into the goal to set off the Forbes celebrations.
"Once he scored that second goal we knew we won - it was pretty much game over," Hodge said.
Foxes had gone into the game with a level of confidence: they had come through the regular season with a win and a draw with the Vipers.
But Vipers, second on the competition ladder, also had their eyes on the grand final and had pushed the top-ranked Raptors to a penalty shoot-out just a week earlier.
Foxes were determined to stick to the style of play that's worked for them through the year, Hodge said.
"Don't let those young kids get into our heads: they're pretty young and fast," he added.
"We trained for a penalty shoot-out but I'm glad we didn't get to that stage."
Now the Forbes squad's attention turns to the main game against top-placed Parkes Raptors.
Foxes were a match for Raptors when they met early in the season, holding them to a 2-2 draw, but were understrength when they met up again and went down 4-0.
They'll be at full strength this weekend, they're keen for the big day.
"Everyone is excited that we made it to the grand final," Hodge said.
Some of the Foxes have grand final experience, some have never made it through before.
"There's a few Under 17 players that just won their Under 17 grand final a few weeks ago, they get to step up and play another one for the year so that's exciting for them," Hodge said.
"It's good for men's soccer in town: we've come so far this year and we're proud of what the boys have done this year."
