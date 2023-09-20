Summer's kicking goals with representative success in soccer, rugby

Summer McNamara has carried the representative flag in not one but two sports, earning a place on Under 12s Polding teams in both soccer and rugby 7s this season.
The St Laurence's student has been playing soccer as long as she can remember, but the talented young sportswoman was a newcomer to Rugby 7s when she travelled to Sydney for the trials.
"I knew the basics, but I learned the rules there," Summer said. "I already knew how to tackle and pass and catch a ball."
She achieved selection in the Polding team and - from her place on the wing - even scored a try at the carnival in Mudgee.
Polding had a pretty tough NSW PSSA campaign, but saw consistent improvements from early losses through to a draw with Sydney North West and a win over South Coast.
Summer's much more established in soccer, playing in the backs but capable of stepping in to the midfield if needed.
She travelled all the way to Nelson Bay to play with Polding in the NSW PSSA carnival, where they notched up wins against Hunter Yellow, Combined Independent Schools, Sydney South West and Western.
Polding came up against Hunter Blue in a play-off for fifth place overall but the Hunter side were too strong on the day.
