Two pubs in the Parkes Shire are among the public's most favourite in the state after the Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW revealed its top 12 list of finalists in the People's Choice Award.
The association has announced its finalists for all 46 awards in this year's AHA NSW Awards for Excellence, which is recognised as the most prestigious awards program in the hospitality industry.
Bogan Gate Pub and the Coachman Hotel Motel in Parkes were named among the current leading people's choice local watering holes, with Bogan Gate Pub receiving a second nomination for the Best Regional Redevelopment award, becoming one of eight finalists.
Pub-goers across the state are again having their say on their favourite 'local' in this year's awards after being introduced in 2022.
The People's Choice Award gives members of the community a chance to get behind their favourite local pub by voting it the best in the state.
In 2022, with more than 10,000 total votes, country favourite the Collie Hotel took top honours, while this year pubs from Sydney to the Hunter, the Snowy Mountains, Parkes and just about everywhere in between have made the top 12 list of finalists.
The state's most beloved watering hole will be crowned at the gala awards event to be held on Tuesday, October 31 at Royal Randwick Racecourse.
AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said it was great to see patrons getting behind their local pub and making their vote count.
"The introduction of this category last year proved incredibly popular - because people are extremely passionate about their local pub," he said.
"With this award the public decides the winner, so I encourage everyone who loves their local to vote and let all of NSW know their pub is the best in the state."
The Bogan Gate Pub is an amazing gem in the rural township of Bogan Gate.
Built in 1962, it has undergone extensive renovations inside and out over the last few years and offers true country hospitality. The pub boasts a family bistro, open-air beer garden and a bottle shop, and now regularly hosts entertainment on weekends with a regional transport service.
The current leading people's choice locals (in alphabetical order) are:
Voting in the People's Choice category is now open and ends at 11.59pm on Friday, September 29. All voters have the chance to win a prize.
To vote for your favourite local go to www.ahaawardsnsw.com.au/peoples-choice.
The 2023 AHA NSW Awards for Excellence sees more than 500 finalists across a record 46 categories, including metro and regional hotels of the year and food categories like Best Burger and Best Chef.
