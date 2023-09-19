Forbes Advocate
Bogan Gate Pub, Coachman Hotel in Parkes finalists in 2023 AHA NSW Awards for Excellence

Christine Little
By Christine Little
September 19 2023 - 10:32pm
Bogan Gate Pub and the Coachman Hotel Motel in Parkes have been named in the top 12 list of finalists in the People's Choice Award at the 2023 Australian Hotels Association NSW Awards for Excellence.
Two pubs in the Parkes Shire are among the public's most favourite in the state after the Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW revealed its top 12 list of finalists in the People's Choice Award.

Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

