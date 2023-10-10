Forbes paramedics honoured on Appreciation Day

Forbes paramedics have been recognised for their outstanding work on Paramedic Appreciation Day.
Intensive Care Paramedic Peter Bittner was awarded the National Emergency Medal for his work with remote rescue teams during the 2019 - 2020 bushfires.
He and fellow Forbes paramedic Kylie Sherritt were also nominated by their peers and recognised with Appreciation Awards.
Peter is the only specialised clinician across seven surrounding stations - and ensures he supports the teams around him, providing a nurturing environment for staff to develop, ask questions and debrief.
"Peter is the first to assist in roles where his skills can be utilised and of benefit to the organisation and community, this was evident in the leadership he provided during the 2023 floods in the Forbes region," his award citation said.
"This leadership has been demonstrated ongoing when in the role of Acting Station officer with impressive dedication."
Acting Senior Station Officer Kylie Sherritt is working in the role of Acting Deployment Manager for the Central West Zone.
"Ms Sherritt has a focus on ensuring the welfare of our paramedics, community coverage and operational demand when making decisions," her award citation said.
"Not only a respected clinician, she also undertakes the role of facilitator for our volunteer unit in Eugowra and is a passionate Peer Support Officer."
Both were recognised at a presentation in Dubbo, organised by the Western Duty Operations Manager.
And both say it's their desire to help people - often at their most vulnerable - that drives them.
Peter has moved to Forbes with his wife Melissa, also a paramedic, and both are delighted to be here and serving the community.
"The people who call us more often than not are having the worst day of their lives," he acknowledged.
"There are times you feel like the rock the waves are bashing against."
Peter and Melissa had been visiting Forbes for years and just kept coming back to the place.
When Melissa became interested in family history, she found strong family ties to Forbes and Bedgerabong - and to medical service.
Her great, great, great grandmother Ganey Peasley was the first midwife for the area, circa 1860s, and is buried at Bedgerabong.
Kylie moved here in 2011 - and within months met Jayme Sherritt who she's now been married to for 10 years.
She joined the service when she was 21, motivated to be able to help people, and is now delighted to be settled in Forbes.
"Being a paramedic in Forbes is pretty awesome," she said.
Forbes also has a terrific team, she said, with paramedics who have settled here and are connected through family and sports serving the community they care about.
"We all have a very strong connection to Forbes and we have a lot of experience between us."
