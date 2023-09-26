Better amenities at ski dam thanks to mine support

Watching more families and friends enjoy Lake Forbes and surrounds has been one of the great pleasures of the past few years and Forbes Shire Council has celebrated the contribution of Northparkes Mines.
CMOC Northparkes donated funds for the barbecue, shelter and seating at the ski dam, and Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance welcomed CMOC-Northparkes Mines Managing Director Jianjun Tian and team to the venue.
"It's exciting to show you how we spent the funds that you generously donated to mark the 25th anniversary of Northparkes Mines," Cr Roylance said.
"It's a gift we have used to continue fostering the health and wellbeing of our residents."
Families and groups from Forbes and the region gather at the ski dam to ski, play, relax and have great times, Cr Roylance said.
"This area helps encourage our residents to remain active and enjoy our amazing outdoors," he said.
"The physical and mental health benefits are numerous and so important, especially after last years where we have faced droughts, pandemics and floods."
It's all part of the Lake Activation Plan, which also includes fishing platforms, solar pathway lights, fountains and the revamping of the BMX track.
"It's heartwarming to see the investment put into improvements bringing so much joy to our community," Cr Roylance said.
Not only that, but the great amenities drive visitation.
Cr Roylance acknowledged the Northparkes Community Investment Program has contributed more than $1 million to local communities since 2011.
He also thanked Mr Tian for the support following the 2022 flood disaster: Northparkes donated more than 5000 items and team members volunteered more than 1200 hours as well as financial support to Forbes, Parkes and Cabonne shires.
Northparkes Jianjun Tian said community was very important and thanked Forbes Shire Council for a successful project.
He too is a regular user of the Lake Forbes pathways and said it was exciting to watch the development of the area over the past couple of years.
The new barbecue, shelter and seating at the ski dam are all built to be accessible for a wheelchair.
