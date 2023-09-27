What's on in and around Forbes this long weekend and beyond

Friday, September 29
Join Forbes Shire Council for an outdoor movie screening of Shazam! Fury of the Gods! from 6.30pm. It's all happening at Lions Park. Soft drink and popcorn available.
Saturday, September 30
Children are Stinky challenges children to step on stage and prove themselves worthy, smart, coordinated, and imaginative against these ridiculous circus performers. It's on at Forbes Town Hall for ages 3 to 12. Session 1 from 11am, Session 2 from 1pm.
Sunday, October 1
Daylight Saving Time starts in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the clock going forward one hour from 2am to 3am.
There'll be bikes and cars, trucks and boats, vintage machinery at the 2023 Forbes Motor Show on Lake Forbes. Gates open 8am for registration and from 10am to 2pm for spectators. It's still only a gold coin donation for entry.
Swimming season begins! The Forbes Olympic Pool is opening the gates. Regular hours will be 6am to 7pm weekdays, 7am to 6pm Saturday and 10am to 5pm Sunday.
Monday, October 2
The Canola Cup is back and we know the Eugowra crew will be putting on another fantastic event! There's free entry and free entertainment for all ages including live music, market stalls and more. From midday at the Eugowra Showground Paceway.
Northern Beaches Symphonic Wind Ensemble, City of Orange Brass, Forbes and District Town Band, Mudgee Concert Band and Parkes Shire Concert Band join to perform at Forbes Town Hall from 3pm on Monday, October 2. Entry $15 per person (under 12 years free). Contact Hannah 0402 093 785.
October 3 to October 8
Join Forbes Country Music at Bedgerabong Showgrounds. Come for the music, the poets breakfast, walk-up artists, market stalls and entertainment.
NEW VOGUE DANCING
Saturday, October 7
Join our friendly local new vogue dancers at Forbes Town Hall from 2pm to 6pm. All welcome. Live music from Phil Redenbach, ladies please bring a plate to share for afternoon tea.
Bring your chairs and rugs to Lake Forbes for sunset for a magical evening being bedazzled and mystified by our roving magicians. Gates open at 4:30pm. Register for your free tickets online 123tix.com.au
Join Boys to the Bush on this night of nights to celebrate all the young lives they are changing, and support their work in the future. Tickets online at https://forbes-gala-ball.raisely.com/ by September 28.
October 14 and 15
Eight very different gardens will be showcased in Forbes Horticultural Society and Garden Club's open gardens weekend. Number 1 is the Forbes Riverside Community Gardens which will be open at 9.30am each day to get your garden map and entry wristbands - $20 covers entry to all gardens. All other gardens will be open from 10am to 4pm on each day.
Saturday, October 14
Book this one in for a great day trackside! Forbes Jockey Club's Spring Races boast a six-race program as well as Fashions on the Field and a great day on course. Why not hire a marquee site to guarantee your spot trackside? Or get a group together and purchase a sponsorship package with canapes and drinks? Email forbesjockeyclub@bigpond.com for more! A bar, canteen and coffee van will be in operation on the day. Bookmakers will be on course. Gates open at 11:30am.
Saturday, October 21
The Forbes Teddy Bear's Picnic returns, celebrating Children's Week at Lions Park from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, October 21. Circus Box will be joining Forbes Shire Council's Youth Action Team for this event, with mime, acrobatics, giant bubbles and much more. This event is proudly funded by the NSW Government.
Saturday, October 21
Are you ready? The Forbes Rodeo is back! The thrills and spills, action and entertainment return. Further details to come.
Saturday, October 28
Start testing those signature dishes and seasoning the barbecue, the National BBQ Championships are coming to Forbes this October. It's all happening at Grinsted Oval from midday on the big day. Get your entries in online now!
Saturday, November 4
Gather your friends and book a table as Taste on Templar returns in 2023. Tables will be covered with crisp tablecloths and decorated with flowers, native greenery and something sparkling. Templar Street will be dotted with pop-ups where patrons will find local and regional wines, boutique beer, cider, soft drinks and water. Patrons will be encouraged to meet new friends and gather with old mates in this wonderful casual environment. This year the Committee has decided to make donations to the Catholic Care Wilcannia Forbes for the Women's Refuge and Homelessness and a donation to the Forbes Branch of Can Assist.
