What's on in and around Forbes this long weekend and beyond

Book this one in for a great day trackside! Forbes Jockey Club's Spring Races boast a six-race program as well as Fashions on the Field and a great day on course. Why not hire a marquee site to guarantee your spot trackside? Or get a group together and purchase a sponsorship package with canapes and drinks? Email forbesjockeyclub@bigpond.com for more! A bar, canteen and coffee van will be in operation on the day. Bookmakers will be on course. Gates open at 11:30am.