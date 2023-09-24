Forbes Advocate
Parkes Christian School teacher to coach NSWCIS 16s girls at inaugural Australian Championships

By Newsroom
September 25 2023 - 8:51am
Parkes Christian School teacher Steve Hooper enjoyed tossing the footy around with students Max McGregor, Hudson McGuire, Clare Amery, Nicole Ellis and Hannah McIntyre before he headed to Port Macquarie for the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships. Photo supplied
In a historic moment for NSW Combined Independent Schools rugby league, Parkes Christian School teacher Steve Hooper has been appointed coach of the under 16s girls team to make their debut at the Australian Secondary Schools Championships.

