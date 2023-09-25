Focus on free, family fun at Canola Cup picnic day

The focus is on free family fun as Eugowra Harness Racing Club prepares for its incredible Canola Cup Monday of the October long weekend.
Entry on the day is free, and there's lots of free family fun on course as well including jumping castle, dodgem cars and face painting.
It will be worth your while to don your finery with great prizes, thanks to local sponsors, for the Fashions on the Field.
Our Canola Queen and King will be crowned, there are prizes for the kids.
There's also a new category for Best Dressed Local Lady for those who live within a 42km radius, and this in particular has generous local support.
There will be market stalls and food vendors on site including pizza and ice cream.
There's a bar on site - no BYO - and TAB facilities as well.
You'll see the best of harness racing thanks to the continuing support of Rod and Julie Smith, Kriden Farms, and see the stars of the future with the mini trotters.
You won't miss any of it - from the finish line where we saw a triple dead heat in 2019 to the post-race interviews - thanks to the big screen.
The fun doesn't end with the formal race program as there's novelty races including the Dash for Cash for the humans.
There'll be live music from Duncan Ferguson, Dubbo, to kick back and relax to.
