Men's Shed lends a hand to build Bedgerabong kids a produce stand

Updated October 3 2023 - 12:12pm, first published September 30 2023 - 11:51am
Bedgerabong Public School students celebrating the new produce stand, just outside the school gate, where you'll find veggies, eggs and preserves. Picture supplied
Bedgerabong locals can now pick up fresh local produce and preserves grown by the kids at school.

