Men's Shed lends a hand to build Bedgerabong kids a produce stand

Bedgerabong locals can now pick up fresh local produce and preserves grown by the kids at school.
But this roadside stand is much more than a practical solution: it's the result of a new friendship between the small school and the Forbes Men's Shed.
Bedgerabong principal Paul Faulkner is very grateful for the Men's Shed's support to make this vision a reality.
It's an idea he's held for a number of years as he's sought another way to share the produce from the school's garden.
"We've got a pretty substantial garden centre, we want the kids to produce as much as they can and we share the rest of it," Mr Faulkner said.
Then there are the eggs, jams and preserves.
He dropped into the Men's Shed in Forbes one day with the idea - and the desire to reconnect with community post-COVID and its restrictions.
As fate would have it he ran into Allan Hilder, who he knew from Corinella, and before too long Allan and Brian Wilke were taking a trip out to the school to have a look at what was needed.
They came up with a design and then managed to find many of the necessary materials already at the Shed.
"For them to come and do that for us is great, it gives us a link to our community," Mr Faulkner said.
"I couldn't be more grateful to the guys.
"I just thought it would be nice to try, and they've made it happen beautifully."
The school's offering, located just outside the school gates for those from the wider community, was very well received with a healthy amount of donations for produce within the first week.
