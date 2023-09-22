Forbes Advocate
Breaking

Rex to reduce airline services in Parkes, Orange and five other regional locations

Christine Little
By Christine Little
September 22 2023 - 8:24pm
Rex Airlines has announced it will reduce its services in Parkes and six other regional locations because of a lack of pilots available. File photo
Rex has announced it will reduce its services in Parkes and six other regional NSW locations from the end of October.

