Mayor and deputy reelected: Councillors Miller, Roylance to serve another year

Updated September 26 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:11pm
Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM and Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance will serve in the roles until the September 2024 local government election. Picture by Forbes Shire Council
Forbes Shire's mayor and deputy mayor have been reelected, to serve for the next year.

Local News

