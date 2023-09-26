Mayor and deputy reelected: Councillors Miller, Roylance to serve another year

Forbes Shire's mayor and deputy mayor have been reelected, to serve for the next year.
Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM was returned unopposed when nominations were called at the September 2023 council meeting.
"It's such an honour, it really fills my heart being mayor of Forbes and having such a great council," Mayor Miller said.
"Thank you everybody."
Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance was then returned unopposed, who echoed the mayor's appreciation for the honour of serving as deputy mayor.
"It's very exciting time for Forbes Shire Council at the moment, I've never seen so much going on," Cr Roylance said, paying tribute to General Manager Steve Loane for his work.
Mayor Miller and Cr Roylance will serve in the roles until the next council elections, which are one year away in September 2024.
The election was conducted by General Manager Steve Loane, who had received nominations from the incumbents in advance and further called for nominations at the meeting.
