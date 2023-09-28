NSW Government calls on Lachlan Valley residents to have say on draft water strategy

Having scrapped the Wyangala wall raising project, the NSW Government is now asking Lachlan Valley communities to comment on its plans to increase water security.
The draft Lachlan Regional Water Strategy has been released for public comment, with a consultation session in Forbes in October.
NSW Minister for Water, Rose Jackson, says the water issues facing the Lachlan Valley are very real.
The draft Lachlan Regional Water Strategy includes a range of infrastructure and non-infrastructure options to support local communities by increasing water security and boosting drought resilience over the next 40 years.
"Communities across the region have been managing challenging conditions for many years, putting water security and reliability at risk which is why we must pull every lever we have to put them in a stronger position to manage supplies over the coming decades," Ms Jackson said.
"We recently scrapped the expensive and failed Wyangala Dam Wall Raising Project because it didn't stack up, so we need to switch gears in favour of progressing initiatives that will deliver long-term social, economic and environmental outcomes.
"Our focus is now moving to a mix of evidence-based actions to improve water security, support a stronger and more sustainable economy, and ensure a more liveable and prosperous region.
"This is a strategy for the whole Lachlan valley which is why we want to hear from everyone.
"Water is our most precious resource, and this plan will ensure we have enough of it, when and where we need it the most, in the long term."
The strategy is focused on improving system-wide river operations, supporting groundwater use for town water, exploring how we expand the regional water supply grid, and investigating other water sources and efficiencies.
Other key actions that will be consulted on include enhancing water quality, protecting and rehabilitating river habitats, supporting native fish populations, helping local councils with flood mitigation planning and providing greater recognition of Aboriginal water rights.
The draft strategy consultation paper and shortlisted options will be on display until 12 November 2023.
There is a face to face consultation session in Forbes on Wednesday, October 18, from 2pm to 5pm at Club Forbes.
From here the team will go to Cowra for a consultation session at Cowra Bowling and Recreation Club on Thursday.
There are also webinars at 5pm on October 10 and at midday on October 13.
For more information, to view the draft strategy or to register your attendance go online to www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/water/plans-and-programs/regional-water-strategies/public-exhibition/lachlan-regional-water-strategy
Submissions are open for approximately eight weeks.
They can be made through the website (above) or by emailing regionalwater.strategies@dpie.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.