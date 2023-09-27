Forbes Advocate
Bedgerabong Country Music Campout returns October

By Steven Dixon, Forbes Country Music Club
September 28 2023 - 9:56am
After not being able to hold the event since 2019, Forbes Country Music Club will host the Bedgerabong Country Music Campout from Tuesday 3rd - Sunday 8th October 2023 at Bedgerabong Showgrounds.

