Bedgerabong Country Music Campout returns October

After not being able to hold the event since 2019, Forbes Country Music Club will host the Bedgerabong Country Music Campout from Tuesday 3rd - Sunday 8th October 2023 at Bedgerabong Showgrounds.
Gates open 9am Tuesday with weekly camping $85.00 per person for the week and day passes $25.00 per person.
EFTPOS/ATM facilities not available - cash only.
The week will feature walk ups from Tuesday night - Friday night, a Sports Day on Thursday and Dancing Under the Stars Friday and Saturday nights as well as markets held on Sunday from 10-2pm.
Main artists including Justin Landers from Orange NSW and Parkes local Gracey Jones feature on Saturday and Sunday from 9am.
For further information please contact President Wendy Dixon (02) 68524085, Secretary Steven Dixon 0422147598 or email forbescountrymusicclub@gmail.com.
Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/forbescountrymusicclub2871 for updates.
All welcome!
