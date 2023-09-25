Forbes Advocate
Volunteers face another clean up after thieves target Forbes Show office

Updated September 25 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:16am
Show president Pip Perry.
Forbes Show volunteers have been left shocked and disappointed after a break-in at the office in the wake of a successful 2023 event.

