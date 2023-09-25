Volunteers face another clean up after thieves target Forbes Show office

Forbes Show volunteers have been left shocked and disappointed after a break-in at the office in the wake of a successful 2023 event.
The secretary's office was targeted on the Wednesday night after the show, September 13, the secretary's office ransacked by the offenders.
Some cash and keys were stolen in the break-in, and police investigations into the break-in and theft are ongoing.
Forensics officers have examined the scene as well as items of property that have since been recovered.
The Show society has advised that all of the community's items left from the show are still safe.
They would appreciate some patience and understanding as they continue to clean up and rearrange everything.
Those who would like to arrange collection should phone the secretary on 6852 1311 to arrange a time - the small committee is taking some time to sort things out and clean up.
Those who are still need to collect prize money are asked to bring the full results card with them.
Anyone with information about the break-in is urged to contact Forbes police on 6853 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
