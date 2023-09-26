Don't be blasé: double demerits in force as holiday makers hit roads on long weekend

Motorists are being reminded that double demerit points will be in place over the October long weekend with police targeting speed, seatbelts, illegal mobile phone use and motorcyclists not wearing helmets.
Double demerit points will be in force for four days commencing on Friday September 29 and ending on Monday October 2 (inclusive).
Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Adam Cornish said there would be more police on the road which means a greater chance of drivers being caught if they are doing the wrong thing.
"Double demerits were implemented 20 years ago, in a bid to encourage drivers to obey road rules during busy traffic periods," Sgt Cornish said.
"They occur on select holiday periods and long weekends and have proven to be an effective deterrent.
"Statistics show that there's a 30 per cent reduction in casualty crashes when double demerit points are operational.
"No-one wants to get a fine, lose their licence or worse still be involved in a crash.
"So, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel, don't speed, drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt, avoid distractions, make sure you're well rested and if you've been drinking or have taken drugs - don't drive."
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, is encouraging all road users to stay safe this October long weekend.
"During double demerit point periods the penalties for breaking the road rules are more severe," Ms Suitor said.
"If you get caught speeding, using a mobile phone illegally, or not wearing a seatbelt or motorcycle helmet during double demerit periods, and you'll face double the points, but not double the fine.
"People may think that it is never going to happen to them - but the statistics tell a different story.
"Driving is one of the most dangerous things that we do every day, but because you don't crash every time you get behind the wheel people do become blasé about the risks.
"Remember to slow down, schedule plenty of breaks during your trip, limit distractions in the car, don't drink and drive and ensure all your passengers are wearing their seatbelt."
