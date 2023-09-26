Forbes Advocate
Don't be blasé: double demerits in force as holiday makers hit roads on long weekend

Updated September 27 2023 - 12:49pm, first published September 26 2023 - 2:34pm
Police will be targeting speed, seatbelts, illegal mobile phone use and motorcyclists not wearing helmets. Picture supplied
Motorists are being reminded that double demerit points will be in place over the October long weekend with police targeting speed, seatbelts, illegal mobile phone use and motorcyclists not wearing helmets.

