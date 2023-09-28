A look at the budget: Matters of State with MP Phil Donato

The NSW Government has rolled out its latest budget, which showcases a determined effort to reduce government debt. As anticipated, this budget is marked by fiscal restraint.
The financial year 22-23 saw a deficit of $10.1 billion, with projections for 23-24 placed at $7.8 billion. It's reassuring to note that the vast majority of previous and newly announced commitments are accounted for, except the Wyangala Dam Wall raising project.
Budget Highlights Include:
Undoubtedly, the Regional Development Trust, provided with $350 million, stands out in this budget. It promises a comprehensive revision of the Regional Development Act 2004. A detailed report is scheduled for a November release, giving Local Government an opportunity to contribute to discussions about the Advisory Council that will manage the Trust and fund allocation criteria. The presence of Local Government representatives on this Council is essential. Members of the Advisory Committee will be revealed in December. By February 2024, a final report suggesting changes to the Act will be available. By the end of the first quarter of 2024, the Trust Advisory Committee is slated to start accepting funding applications. However, it's worth noting the termination of the Resources for Regions initiative may be a point of contention for some councils. While funding levels remain stable and the Regional Development Trust ensures equitable distribution, mining-impacted communities should get funds reflecting the royalties received by the NSW Government.
I was disheartened to discover recent news that the NSW Government has put a hold on the Wyangala Dam project, especially with the upcoming state budget announcements. The financial strain faced by NSW is evident, with looming economic hurdles. However, a few aspects deserve attention.
The inception of this project dates back to March 2020, introduced by the preceding coalition government. Melinda Pavey, the Water Minister at the time, assured in March 2020 that construction would commence by October of the same year, and the budget for the project was set at $600 million.
Fast forward three years, the Lachlan Valley has experienced significant flooding, and over $74 million has been allocated for business evaluations. Yet, the new state administration has decided against pursuing the plans to raise the dam wall.
My thoughts are with the Lachlan Valley residents, especially in towns like Forbes, Condobolin, and Lake Cargelligo. The floods wreaked havoc on their homes, livelihoods, and farms. Some have lost all their possessions, residing in temporary accommodations, battling to regain normalcy. While the financial impact of these calamities runs into hundreds of millions, the emotional toll is immeasurable.
It's worth noting that NSW hasn't inaugurated a new dam in many years. Meanwhile, the population has surged, escalating the demand for water. Elevating the dam wall would not only enhance water storage for drought periods but also offer some protection against future floods.
However, it's crucial to recognise that if the past NSW administration was genuinely dedicated to this initiative, the groundwork would have been laid much earlier. In essence, this seems to have been a mere strategy by the National Party to garner attention and gain political favour, with no real commitment behind it. A project of this magnitude, once initiated, would be hard to halt.
Consistently, I've sought clarity from the government regarding this project's progression, only to be met with reasons hinging on business case results. This is no solace for those persistently affected in the Lachlan Valley. Constructing dams is undeniably a costly affair. However, they are instrumental in nation-building. Given our rising population and increasing water requirements, inaction is not an option.
A point will come when a government will have to boldly undertake such projects. My commitment remains steadfast: to collaborate with the current government and emphasize the importance of this issue. We must not wait for another disaster to revisit this crucial discussion.
It's concerning to see an uptick in offenders flaunting their acts on platforms like TikTok and Snapchat. This is a widespread issue, and I've prompted the Attorney General to consider revising s21A of the Crimes Sentencing Procedure Act, making such actions weigh more heavily during sentencing. The legal implications of such content demand immediate attention.
I had the privilege of presenting the first-ever Forbes Challenge Cup at Forbes Botanical Gardens, where Canberra United squared off against West Sydney Wanderer's A League Women's team. In a nail-biting contest, with scores tied 0-0 at full time, Canberra emerged victorious in a gripping penalty shootout, clinching it 6-5.
Kudos to everyone who played a part in organising this event, especially Doug McKenzie from the Forbes District Football Association, Forbes Shire Council, and generous sponsors. A hearty commendation to both teams for showcasing the true spirit of the game, and a big thank you to the local community for their overwhelming support. Best wishes to both squads as they gear up for the season that's about to commence in the coming weeks.
