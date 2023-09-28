A look at the budget: Matters of State with MP Phil Donato

Undoubtedly, the Regional Development Trust, provided with $350 million, stands out in this budget. It promises a comprehensive revision of the Regional Development Act 2004. A detailed report is scheduled for a November release, giving Local Government an opportunity to contribute to discussions about the Advisory Council that will manage the Trust and fund allocation criteria. The presence of Local Government representatives on this Council is essential. Members of the Advisory Committee will be revealed in December. By February 2024, a final report suggesting changes to the Act will be available. By the end of the first quarter of 2024, the Trust Advisory Committee is slated to start accepting funding applications. However, it's worth noting the termination of the Resources for Regions initiative may be a point of contention for some councils. While funding levels remain stable and the Regional Development Trust ensures equitable distribution, mining-impacted communities should get funds reflecting the royalties received by the NSW Government.