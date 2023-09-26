Croquet Club just keeps growing

Another nice morning for Aussie Croquet on Saturday 23rd when we had 30 players rearing to go. We again had another visitor, Terry Rubie.
There were four players who won three games: Colleen Liebich, Elvy Quirk, Cheryle Toohey and John Cole.
BIG WINNERS
MID WINNERS
CLOSE GAMES
Another nice morning for Golf Croquet on Tuesday 26th, when we had record numbers 41, getting better.
We had a new player welcome David Williams.
We again had 2 new visitors from Yamba Malcolm and Rosemary Every
Colleen Gunn from the Vanderberg Hotel who sponsors us was there to present us with a new sign to be displayed in the club house. Thank you to Kevin and Colleen for their generous support.
Two players won three games: Geoff Coles and Allan Jones.
BIG WINNERS
11-2 Robin Pols and Phillip Moran, Elvy Quirk and Bruce Field.
10-3 Robin Pols and Lorraine Todd, Marie Spry and John Browne.
MID WINNERS
9---4 Noel Jolliffe and Tony Thomson, Lyal Strudwick and Fay Picker, Kevin Rubie and John Job.
CLOSE GAMES.
Rex Toole and Allan Jones 7 John Farah and Sally Perry 6
Ann Parker and David Williams 7 Richard Parker and Colleen Liebich 6
Neville Spry and Irene Ford 7 Joan Littlejohn and Sherly Chamberlin 6
Elvy Quirk and Kevin Rubie 7 Malcolm Every and Ray Burridge 6
Jill Rubie and Alex Todd 7 Lorraine Todd and Rosemary Every 6
John Farah and May Jones 7 Fay Picker and John Job 6
Marie Spry and Malcolm Every 7 Neville Spry and Malcolm Every 6
Bruce Field and Tony Thomson 7 Lyn Simmonds and May Jones 6
Barry White and Merv Langfield 7 Robin Pols and John Job 6
Allan Jones and Phillip Moran 7 Noel Jolliffe and John Farah 6
Barry White and John Allegri 8 Kevin Rubie and Phillip Moran 5
May Jones and Noel Jolliffe 8 Peter West and Ray Martin 5
Merv Langfield and John Job 8 Sandy Hepburn and Lyal Strudwick 5
Neville Spry and Fay Picker 8 Malcolm Every and John Job 5
Geoff Coles 8 Ray Burridge and Marie Spry 5
Sue Jolliffe 8 Sherly Chamberlin 5
Geoff Coles and John Allegri 8 Sally Perry and Merv Langfield 5
Lyn Simmonds and Sandy Hepburn 8 Richard Parker and Peter West 5
Allan Jones and David Williams 8 Lyal Strudwick and Bruce Field 5
John Browne an Ray Burridge 8 Alex Todd and Iren Ford 5
Geoff Coles and Sally Perry 8 David Williams and Sue Jolliffe 5
Richard Parker and Peter West 8 Lorraine Todd and Sandy Hepburn 5
That's it till next week,
By PEGGING OUT
