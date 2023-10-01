Join Landcare for local launch of Aussie Backyard Bird Count

Hi Landcarers,
Join us to enjoy Sunset with the Birds ... and a goanna, to kick off National Bird Week!
In partnership with the National Parks Association Lachlan Valley Branch, Central West Lachlan Landcare will be commencing National Bird Week Aussie Backyard Bird Count with a casual get together and walk at Gum Swamp at Forbes, from 6pm on Sunday, 15 October.
We will meet in the shade near the Veranus Sculpture, accessible via Greens Road (via the Newell Highway). Please bring your own chair, drinks, nibbles, wear sunscreen, sturdy shoes, a hat and long sleeves/pants if weather permits. Enjoy this time of bird watching on and about the swamp and socialising as the sun sets.
Bookings are not essential, but please contact myself, Marg Applebee on 0418 611 053 or Martin Bell on 0429 346 586 if you have queries.
Anyone can join in the Aussie Bird Count that is an activity for all-ages that involves observing and counting the birds that live near you - whether that's in your garden, the local park, or even your town centre. By recording the birds you've seen within a 20 minute period, you will help BirdLife Australia develop an understanding of local birds whilst getting to know the wildlife on your doorstep!
The Aussie Bird Count is run by BirdLife Australia. Australia's largest bird conservation charity with the core purpose of stopping extinctions of Australia's birds.
You can submit your bird count through the online web form (this form won't be made live until 10 October) or.... You can submit your counts through the free Aussie Bird Count app.
The app is available for iPhones and Android smartphones, go to the Google Play or Apple App Store to download the app for free.
If you have the Aussie Bird Count app from previous years don't delete it, it should update automatically with the newest version. In between event dates, the app operates as a field-guide/bird finder.
If you are keen for even more twitching before then, the next NPA walk is to Conimbla National Park on 7 October. Meet at 9.30am at Gooloogong Memorial Park (cnr Lachlan Valley Way and King Street).
This is a Hard 6-8km and involves climbing and scrambling. If there is interest, a group may also do a more gentle walk. Contact Walk Leaders Graham and Liz MacRaild on 0455 915 989.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.