Cabonne mayor, deputy will continue to lobby for community after reelection

Cabonne Council's mayor and deputy have been reelected unopposed at the council meeting in Molong on Tuesday.
Mayor Kevin Beatty and Deputy Mayor Jamie Jones say they're looking forward to working together over the next 12 months.
"It's an absolute honour and privilege to be able to represent the Cabonne community for another term and is a role I don't take lightly," Cr Beatty said.
"I would like to congratulate Cr Jamie Jones on his reappointment as the deputy mayor for another term.
"Your assistance over the past 12 months has been greatly appreciated as we have navigated the difficult times our communities have endured."
Cr Beatty acknowledged the support and work of all councillors.
"Despite a very difficult period, our council team is a team focused on getting the job done," he said.
"Whilst not all of the community may agree with every decision made ,we are a team that does make decisions and those decisions are progressing Cabonne."
Cr Jones said the past 12 months had been the most difficult the council had faced - and followed years of droughts, bushfires and COVID-19.
"We will continue to face challenges, but I am confident that we will continue to push the envelope to get projects delivered to our communities," Cr Jones said.
The mayor, deputy and broader council team say they will continue to lobby on behalf of Cabonne communities to deliver infrastructure and services needed following the devastating 2022 floods, and to seek funding opportunities to ensure their communities grow and thrive.
