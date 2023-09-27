Benticks and Pipers our winter squash comp winners

By September 20, semis night, Wednesday's leading four teams were: Benticks, Bl Thomases, Bilsboroughs and Coombs.
Semis were well attended and some close matches maintained the pressure.
Court one: Benticks were favourites and though Coombs were dominant initially the last three matches favored Benticks.
Michelle and Graham had a tough bout when at two sets all and equal points Graham won 16-14.
Sub Louise Webb lost to Christine Cogswell but from then on Benticks cruised home as Will Markwort, Greg Ridge and Beth Cannon were winners against Lucy Robinson, Shannon Rath and Eli Bilsborough handing their team a 19 to 16 points win.
Next door Bilsboroughs and Br Thomases played four of five proposed matches.
Wayne and Mel Cowhan both lost to sub Jono Cannon and Adam Chudleigh 1-6, 1-6, giving Thomases a crucial early lead.
Cameron Webb beat sub Nate Markwort 3-0 but Noah Bentick lost to Nate Markwort 2-3 and Bilsboroughs lost to Bl Thomases 11 points to 19.
Thursdays semifinalists were Dawes, Bayleys, Millers and Pipers.
Darryn and Dad Shayne had 3-0 wins over Ollie Dawes and sub Anthony Cotter and despite Austen Brown's 0-3 loss to sub Brendon Allegri.
And Nathan Roach and John Ridley's 2-3 losses to Mark Webb and Cameron Dale, their seven points earned were sufficient to propel Pipers to a victory of 19 pints to Dawes 16 for a finals berth.
Millers were full steam ahead against Bayleys. Lockie, Brendon Allegri and Pete Cowhan scored 3-0 wins over Sam Hornery, Austen Brown and Shanna Nock.
Weivan Huang had a tough win 3-2 against Dennis Haynes and despite Anthony Cotters 0-3 loss to Adam Chudleigh Millers were by then too dominant and grasped their finals place firmly 23 points to 12.
The much anticipated Finals night didn't disappoint.
Wednesday's division question was: would comp leaders Benticks hold second placed team Bl Thomases back?
Bentick's Captain Michelle, after a tight first set win 17-15 pulled away from sub Brett Thomas 15-10, 15-10 but sub Louise Webb lost to Adam Chudleigh 0-3 which evened scores.
Will Markwort played well to defeat sub Jono Webb 15-11 in the fourth set boosting Benticks to a three point lead and Beth Cannon's efforts left opponent Nate Markwort set less so consolidating Benticks grasp on victory 18 points to 10 making them 2023 Wednesday Spring Comp Champs.
Thursday's finalists were actually third and fourth placed teams Millers and Pipers with all on course bar one, so all bets were off.
Captains Lockie and Darryn's showdown was phenomenal. They wowed the crowd with every known squash shot played to near perfection.
And at two sets down Lockie returned, took the lead and finished the fifth set as winner 15-11. His efforts put his team ahead.
Sub Brett Thomas and Pete Cowhan tasted defeat 0-3 and 2-3 from Austen Brown and Nathan Roach which put Millers five points behind.
Weivan Huang's five set win over John Ridley reduced Millers deficit to four points but Shayne Pipers 3-0 win against Anthony Cotter ensured Pipers a victory of 19 to Millers 13.
So Pipers claimed the Thursday Spring Comp crown.
Congratulations to Benticks and Pipers, thanks to all in attendance for making the night a hit and special thanks to substitute players for making our semis and finals a more even competition.
