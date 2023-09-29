Forbes Advocate
GC McCabe and Co in Parkes cease operations after almost 60 years

By Roel Ten Cate
September 29 2023 - 4:00pm
GC McCabe has ceased operations in Parkes after almost six decades. Principal Tim McCabe and his wife Lee are pictured with their family at the special farewell held at the Coventry Room to pay tribute to the amazing legacy the business has left in Parkes. From left, Arianne, Adam and Zoe McCabe, Annabel Cotchet with Coco, Chris Hartman, Tim McCabe with James Ketchington, Lee McCabe, Pete Ketchington, Kerin Cotchet with Kingston, Kate Ketchington, and Margot Hartman with Bronte. Photo supplied
Parkes wouldn't look anything like it does today. A business which has largely shaped the overall appearance of the town has ceased operations after almost six decades.

