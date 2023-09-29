Parkes wouldn't look anything like it does today. A business which has largely shaped the overall appearance of the town has ceased operations after almost six decades.
Indeed most of the prominent local public buildings were constructed by GC McCabe and Co over this period and are an amazing legacy of a hugely successful involvement in local affairs.
GC McCabe was actually established by Geoff McCabe in Sydney in 1957 - ending building constructions this month after a total of 66 years.
The business was permanently relocated to Parkes in 1968 and has been under the guidance of Geoff and his son Tim for the last 30 years.
After Geoff's passing, Tim took on the huge responsibility and has overseen the continued progress of a thriving Parkes community.
A special farewell function to acknowledge the amazing impact the business has had on Parkes was held at the Coventry Room this month, with all of Tim's extended family plus many friends and clients present.
It was fitting that Tim paid tribute to his father and family, as well as the many staff members who have worked for the firm over such a long period.
"We are very proud of the legacy the family has left on Parkes and the opportunities we have received," he said.
"But with no one to take on the business, it is time for me and my wife, Lee to enjoy other things in life. It has been a hectic journey but we have a beautiful family with a growing brood of grandchildren and we plan to enjoy them, as well as a bit of travelling."
The incredible list of projects undertaken over the years is staggering, but Tim has a few that stick in his mind.
"Looking back over the many projects, we have a few that remain favourites including the Bushman and Station Hotels, Toyota, Parkes Shire Administration Building, Commonwealth Bank, Dish Café and the DoCS buildings.
"Over the 66 years there were hundreds of employees and considerably more contractors engaged on our sites.
"Opportunities were also provided to apprentices that spent time with us including all three of Geoff's boys, myself, Bernard and Anthony, as well as Malcolm Stone, Colin Ford, Geoff Harris, John Hearn, Paul Cusack, Mark Johnson, Ian Hart, Gary Potts, Bernard Horan, Allan Hawke, Russell Hennessy, Mark Rudenko, Todd Pearse, Aaron Patten, Clint Alvey, Joe Berry, Jason Hopkins, James Nixon, Darcy Byrne, Cody Senior and Ben Evans.
"We believe the future for Parkes looks bright and hope that a local contractor will fulfil the construction role we have filled for so many years," Tim said.
Geoff McCabe's family were third generation dairy farmers from Lochiel via Pambula and relocated to Sydney in the late 1940s. After undertaking a joinery apprenticeship Geoff quickly took over the business when the owner unexpectedly passed away.
Much of his earlier work was centred around church and school projects in Sydney suburbs in the boom post war years.
In 1955 Geoff married Molly McGrane from Ungarie and after stints in Arncliffe and Bexley, the family including children Tim, Margaret, Bernard, Elizabeth, Susan and Anthony moved west to Parkes.
They lived on Military Road then Bogan Street before moving to a Wellington Road property that is still the family home.
The company's reputation ensured plenty of work and early projects in the Parkes area included the Carmelite Monastery, Holy Family School Chapel, Pioneer Oval amenities, Forbes Tourist Centre in 1963 and the Peak Hill School extension in 1964.
The company also completed many jobs throughout the state as well - Bega Civic Centre 62, two banks in Cooma, school and church work in Lithgow, projects in Berrima and Camden as well as an extension to the Monastery at Galong.
Employee numbers in 1964 peaked at 90 with 40 each in Sydney and Parkes, and 10 in Lithgow.
The company was in constant demand and projects that were completed in the mid to late 60s included the ClubHouse Hotel demolition in Parkes and the subsequent rebuild of Meaghers store, Bogan Gate Army Camp works, two school room buildings at Holy Family School, the Phoenix Building, Clarinda Motel extension, girls boarding house in Want Street, Parkes Services Club extension, Carrington and Royal Hotel works, and the Molong Services Club.
Major constructions were also underway at Parkes Hospital as well as the Parkes Leagues Club that included the first floor auditorium, still one of the largest clear span rooms west of the mountains.
The list of work completed by the company was never ending for the next 50 years...
Student Hostel (later Gracelands and Ikon); many projects at Red Bend Catholic College with a new library, science room, dining extension and new gym, senior study centre and re-fit of the boys boarding accommodation; Western Cinemas Drive In (on the Newell Highway, now a vacant block alongside Hays), Cunninghams store, World of Wheels (now Col Fletcher Ford); demolition clean up after the Mates fire that left a significant space in the business area.
The long awaited mining commitment of Geopeko mining company (which ultimately led to the Northparkes Mine) with their new Clark Street office; Parkes Shire Council development of the old gas works to locate a new warehouse for Murray More; Cerebos tomato processing factory; Fessl workshop for railway maintenance work in Clarke Street, new retail premises for Robert Taylor and J & I Creith; first stage works at the Bushmans Motor Inn and Niola Nursing Home; Squash Courts complex at the Parkes Services Club.
The second stage of Niola; girls boarding accommodation at Red Bend; major changes for the consolidation of Parkes Shire Council's property including new facilities, the most significant being the new Council Administration building and extension of the depot workshops; new Commonwealth Bank; Village Square complex (where Big W now stands) which included Franklins, bakery, butcher, coffee shop, deli, fruit and vegetable shop, and later on Pizza Hut.
The new Post Office and McDonalds were also projects the firm completed.
(In the late 1980s the business was in a position to establish its own concrete plant under Geoff's son, Bernard McCabe and continues today managed by Bernard's son Matt. Since commencing, the business has continued to expand and recent projects include the new Police Station, hospital and current infrastructure works of the Newell Highway Bypass and SAP projects).
In the early 90s McCabe's undertook stage one of the Southern Cross Hostel that included some 40 units and the design and construction of the administration building at Northparkes Mines; relocating Parkes Ready Mix to the industrial estate; new boys dormitory and D & T building at Red Bend College; additions to the Parkes Neighbourhood Centre; and a new large Early Childhood Centre (PECC).
After constructing the Carmelite Monastery in 1963, the firm was engaged to undertake is demolition in 1997. It was with great regret that this work caused the accidental death of "Dick" Hogan, an event that caused great distress for his family and friends.
Further works in the 90s included the Function Room at the Parkes Leagues Club; amenities building at Northparkes Oval; the new Parkes Library; M&D Theatre additions; and the Court Street Motel units.
New industry was progressing west of Parkes and at Austop, McCabe's undertook the office expansion and then the processing areas that included an area of some 4000msq with underground service tunnels.
After extending the CSIRO Visitors Centre at the Parkes Radio Telescope, McCabe's were engaged by Michael and Andrea Carter to construct the café at this iconic venue which remains a great drawcard for visitors to this day.
At Trundle, the bowling club was converted into a Child Care Centre and at Peak Hill, a fire had significantly damaged the Carrington Hotel eventuating in its closure. McCabe's were called on to install a new steel roof structure and make good the building for a community facility.
Fire struck again with significant damage in Parkes to the Star Hotel then owned by local David McGlynn. A new roof was required along with extensive works on the ground and first floors.
The leagues club was also to suffer from fire which caused considerable damage to the auditorium kitchen necessitating a full refurbishment of that area.
Work with Parkes Shire Council continued with the Museum Complex Stage 1 and Moat Cottage works.
Following these projects work included new school lifts installed at Parkes, Forbes and Grenfell High Schools, Forbes TAFE and Canobolas High School.
Nash Tank relocated to new facilities in Parkes and McCabe's were engaged to undertake the concrete works
The new Station Motel which included 38 rooms, restaurant and manager's residence was completed in some 12 months, and next project was construction of the DoCS building near Cooke Park that is a low profile building that few realise includes an underground car park for some 10 vehicles.
The Federal BER program commenced around 2009 and works were undertaken in Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin that provided new halls, and at Trundle and Peak Hill new amenities and classrooms.
More recently, McCabe's were engaged by Tony Barklimore to construct the new Toyota dealership in Bogan Street, completed in February 2012; large projects were undertaken at Red Bend; and a new large facility for Containit in Ackroyd Street was constructed in 2017.
After a significant storm in 2018, the Parkes Jockey Club grandstand suffered the loss of its roof for the second time. McCabe's role was to undertake a redesign of the building and reconstruct to replicate the original heritage factors while achieving new structural standards. The building including a new bar, dining and amenities is now a unique facility in regional NSW.
The prominence of the Parkes Elvis Festival brought about the erection of the Elvis statue with McCabe's undertaking the surrounds and concrete plinth in Cooke Park. Previous works in the park included the Mazoudier Gates restoration, cenotaph base, and new concrete to the pond.
A refurbishment of the Keast Park amenities was also undertaken at this time.
Further works were undertaken for Parkes Shire Council with the refurbishment of the pool amenities at Trundle, Tullamore and Peak Hill that included new stair access to the filter tanks and new diving boards.
In the last couple of years, McCabe's were responsible for the fabrication and installation of the four street dining platforms located at Bellas, Packed Cones Gelato, Coffee Pot and Coachman, which have added greatly to the streetscape of the town.
The company's final project was the new facility for Weston Fence in the industrial estate where owners Duncan and Maria Abbey process recycled plastics to create agricultural and irrigation products.
"We believe the future for Parkes looks bright and hope that a local contractor will continue to fulfil the construction role we have proudly filled for so many years," Tim said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.