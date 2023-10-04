Forbes Advocate
Capture the magic of the Central West in a picture to win

October 5 2023 - 8:00am
Some of the stunning winning 2022 entries in the Central West is Best photography competition, which is open again now. Picture supplied
Some of the stunning winning 2022 entries in the Central West is Best photography competition, which is open again now. Picture supplied

'This is Central West' is this year's theme for Regional Development Australia Central West's annual photography competition.

