Capture the magic of the Central West in a picture to win

'This is Central West' is this year's theme for Regional Development Australia Central West's annual photography competition.
Entrants are encouraged to submit photos that showcase the magic of our region as a destination to live, work and visit - whether that is a place, scene, person or event.
Director of RDA Central West, Steven Bowman, says the competition is a wonderful platform to highlight everything that is special about our region and showcase it to other Australians, putting Central NSW on the map for tourism and investment.
"The Central West has so much to offer and the 'Central West is Best' photography competition is a great way to capture what you love most about where you live," Mr Bowman said.
"We want you to show the world what an amazing place the Central West is to live in and visit - this could be through an image of a place, person or an event, and entries also don't need to be current."
Mr Bowman said that entrants should not be deterred by their level of photographic ability.
"You must be in it to win it. We are encouraging locals from all levels of ability to submit photographs and we also have a junior category for the under 18's," he said.
"The competition is judged externally and this year we welcome 2022 winner Craig Murphy, who sits as major sponsor Charles Sturt University's Digital Innovation Project Officer, as one of the judges."
Entry into the 2023 'Central West is Best' photography competition is free and open to all ages. Entries close 5pm AEST Friday, 27 October 2023. Entrants can submit up to four photographs.
"Thanks to the generosity of sponsors Charles Sturt University and Camera House Orange, the prize pool has increased this year and we are so excited to see 2023 submissions from around the region," Mr Bowman said.
More information, including how to enter, can be found on the RDA Central West website at www.rdacentralwest.org.au
There are two categories: Junior (under 18yo) and Open (18yo and over)
Questions can be directed to the RDA Central West office on (02) 6369 1600 or by emailing admin@rdacentralwest.org.au
