Dive in, the water's fine! Temps soar and families stay cool in the pool

The pool was the place to be on the long weekend as temperatures soared to 36 degrees in Forbes.
The Olympic pool opened for the season on Sunday, October 1 and the big pool, splash pool and kids' pool were all immediately popular.
The pool's open hours this season will be:
Entry prices are:
Swimming lessons are open for bookings online at www.forbesolympicpool.com.au/learn-to-swim/enrolment or by phoning 02 8778 1400.
Membership prices:
You can find out more or purchase your season ticket online at www.forbesolympicpool.com.au/
