Top roll-up for Red Bend fundraiser at Bowlie

It is advertised as 'your' club, and last Saturday the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (or Bowlie as it more commonly known) proved that playing host to 80 players for a charity day organised by staff and students from Red Bend College.
Everyone were quick to pass on their congratulations to all involved from those who organised the day gathering a host of sponsors to the draw for play and staff of the club.
"There were many involved in helping to run the day, our sponsors were terrific, Alf Davies did an excellent job in organising the draw at a moments notice and the staff at the club could not have offered any more assistance. And of course we had to have bowlers, an excellent family day enjoyed by young and old. Thanks for coming and being part of a great day," one of the organisers said on Sunday.
Funds from the successful day will be directed to the Santa Teresa Community at Alice Springs.
Club manager Jeff Nicholson said on Monday that the Bowlie is there for everyone.
"Over the weekend we were delighted to play our part in the successful college bowls day as well we had a sporting reunion for former rugby league players, a family/business lunch and bowls day as well as a baby shower," Jeff said.
"But a word of warning, contact me or the club now on 6852 1499 as booking is quite heavy with Christmas just around the corner," Jeff added.
COMP BOWLS - There were two games of competition bowls played in between where greens curator Scott 'Scooter' Andrews played a winning hand to bring in family member, the experienced Ray Drabsch as his partner in A and B Pairs.
They had formidable opposition in Rob Priest and Brian 'Spro' Asimus but showed they will be a definite threat for the major title winning 28-16 with play over 23 ends.
The second half of the journey told the story after it was only 14-10 after 12 ends before 24-10 after 17. Despite winning the last three ends 5-0 Rob and 'Spro' had to settle for second.
Also played saw Sid Morris and Brett Davenport winning 27-15 in 25 ends over Peter Mackay and Cliff Nelson in the Pairs comp. They got the jump early to lead 16-4 after 11 then 19-11 after 19 to cruise home winning the last four ends with singles.
Draw for the remainder of A and B Pairs is on the board at the club. Play for the main part of the first round by October 15 which can take part any day except Monday or Tuesday. Club uniform preferred.
With the long weekend having many away and more on the social scene for football grand finals no other club matches were reported. However, in coming weeks these will be hotting up with play in the Major Fours along with A and B Pairs.
In Major Fours the Scott McKellar skipped team of Sid Morris, Cliff Nelson and Lyall Strudwick are in the final awaiting the result of the semi final between Geoff and Bruce Williams along with Denny Byrnes and Bob Grant who are set to play Viv Russell, Brett Davenport, Robert 'Pooch' Dukes for skip Mitch Andrews.
And of course a tournament not to be missed ... the Don Drabsch Memorial set down for Saturday October 28.
Play will be 3-bowl pairs for prize-money of $4000, 1st $1400, 2nd $900, 3rd $620, 4th $400, 5th $200. Round winners $160. Can only win one prize-money. Play in club uniform or creams, format 2x12 ends AM, 1x12 ends PM. Cost $70 per team includes lunch and deserts. Noms to club sheet or andrews407@bigpond.com or phone Scooter' 0409511459 or Sport and Recreation Club 68521499. Noms close October 14 or when full.
Sponsors Central West Bowling Insurance Brokers (BCI); Austasia Animal Products; Advanced Animal Nutrition; Bernardi Marketplace; RMB Matthew Williams Lawlers and the Drabsch family.
SOCIAL PLAY - Two card draw winners on WEDNESDAY morning due to the number of players.
Annette Tisdell skipped for Bill O'Connell to run out convincing 25-11 winners over Noel Jolliffe and Tony Bratton in 20 ends.
The second winners John Browne and Lyall Strudwick also having a convincing win, 24-8 in 18 over Trevor Currey and Kerry Dunstan.
Another pair comfortable were Fred Vogelsang and Paul Doust winning 23-12 in 20 over Goff Coles and Laurie Crouch. Slightly closer for Barry White and John Gorton winning 22-15 over Bill Scott and Michael Coles.
John Baass and Barry Shine led 13-5 after 10 of 20 but lost the last 10 15-2 playing the fast finishing Jim Maloy and Rick Stewart going down 20-15. Ron Thurlow and Christian West all class winning 23-13 in 20 over Geoff West and Peter Mackay.
A draw in the last, 20-all in 20 between the talented ladies combination of Sue White and Kerry Roach playing Dale Scott and Sid Morris. 6-all after eight, 10-11 after 11, 17-all after 17 with the ladies scoring a three on the last for the tie.
Five games for the $600 jackpot on THURSDAY afternoon where 'Bessy' Besgrove, Dale Scott and Denny Byrnes secured resting touchers while Mal Gunner tasted a raspberry.
First winning rink resulted in a 19-all draw between Joyce Boland and Denny Byrnes who played Jean McIntyre and Lyall Strudwick over 22 ends. Only a couple of shots separated the pair all game, 10-9 after nine, 14-all after 14, 17-all after 18 then 18-all after 20.
Second winning rink to Bob Grant and Mal Gunner, a visitor from Canberra who showed a liking for our greens winning 25-13 in 22 over Wayne Burton and Glenn Kearney. They finished best with the score only 7-5 after eight.
Another paring to finish strong were 'Bessy' Besgrove and Tony Bratton with a 26-14 win over Paul Doust and Dale Scott in 22. The one-sided games continued with Cliff Nelson and Viv Russell winning 25-14 in 22 over Laurie Crouch and Christian West.
Nothing separated Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips playing Darryl Griffith and 'Poss' Jones in another 22 end game with the score 7-10 after 10 before 17-all with three ends to play which were shared at 3-all for a total of 20-all.
LADIES played two games, pairs and triples. In triples Pam Parsons, Robyn Mattiske and Gail Mackay won 18-11 in 12 ends over Terese Davis, Kay Toohey and Irene Riley. 6-all after four then 10-all after eight.
In pairs Ann Nixon and Colleen Liebeck won 14-10 in 14 ends over Ann Mackay and Angela Dent leading 7-4 after seven.
Ladies, young or senior interested in game of lawn bowls is invited to play any Wednesday morning.
- SPORTS AND REC CLUB
