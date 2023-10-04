Forbes Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Top roll-up for Red Bend fundraiser at Bowlie

October 5 2023 - 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is advertised as 'your' club, and last Saturday the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (or Bowlie as it more commonly known) proved that playing host to 80 players for a charity day organised by staff and students from Red Bend College.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.