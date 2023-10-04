Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Looking at Landcare: AGM a time to reflect on incredible year

By Marg Applebee
October 4 2023 - 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central West Lachlan Landcare held their Annual General Meeting at the Cooke Park Pavilion on Wednesday September 20 with guest speaker Dan Nicholson from Topsoil Organics. Picture supplied
Central West Lachlan Landcare held their Annual General Meeting at the Cooke Park Pavilion on Wednesday September 20 with guest speaker Dan Nicholson from Topsoil Organics. Picture supplied

Hi Landcarers,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.