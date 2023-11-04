Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Disaster recovery on Forbes council agenda as they pitch motions to State

November 4 2023 - 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We need to build back better is the message Forbes Shire Council will take to the NSW Local Government conference this November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.