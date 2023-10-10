Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Dr Draper named RACGP's NSW GP of the Year

October 10 2023 - 8:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Draper named RACGP's NSW GP of the Year
Dr Draper named RACGP's NSW GP of the Year

Dr Richard Draper has been named NSW GP of the Year by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.