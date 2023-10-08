Forbes Advocate
Caitlin awarded scholarship to investigate best practice in intensification of beef industry

October 9 2023 - 10:48am
Eugowra's Caitlin Herbert has been awarded a Nuffield scholarship to investigate best practice in intensification of the beef industry across the world - and bring that knowledge home.

