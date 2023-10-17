'Let's be a beacon of light' the message at Boys to Bush gala dinner

Community and communication can change - and save - lives.
Jeffrey Morgan had a powerful story to tell when he spoke at the inaugural Forbes Boys to the Bush gala dinner.
The leading Indigenous Australian mindset and life coach shared his own story of transformation after growing up in Redfern and spending years in and out of prison.
What Boys to the Bush is doing - and we can all be part of - can save lives, he said.
"If we judge, we then isolate; if we isolate, we're going to have a problem - that could take someone's life within our community and that no doubt has a family behind it," Mr Morgan said.
"Why don't we look at that young kid or that person: let's be their community; let's be their family; let's be a beacon of light to allow them to see things a different way."
Mr Morgan couldn't speak highly enough of Boys to the Bush and the community support evident on the night.
A packed Club Forbes auditorium heard testimonies of how young people who had engaged with Boys to the Bush had not only changed their own lives, but were becoming mentors for more young people coming through.
CEO Adam DeMamiel and Alternative Care Arrangements Manager Kristy Butler spoke of the ways Boys to the Bush is connecting with disengaged boys in Forbes - and connecting them with our community.
"Some of these kids' stories were absolutely brilliant, from not having a hope in the world to growing into someone who feels they're a role model to younger kids coming through," Mr Morgan said.
"(The night) was amazing - great turn out, great interactions, great cause, great initiative and to see the community support something that at a grassroots level has a huge impact, it could save somebody's life.
"I know being a part of both sides of it now, we're all involved and the more we provide that beacon of light for somebody the more we have contributing members to the community," guest speaker Jeffrey Morgan said at the Boys to the Bush gala dinner.
The love, care and kindness offered through Boys to the Bush make it - in his estimation - a billion-dollar organisation.
"(My grandmother) always said the best race on this planet is the human race when we all get on with one another - and that means that we don't forget other people within the community," Mr Morgan said.
He encouraged everyone to connect with others: it doesn't take a degree, just conversation.
"We're all equipped as human beings to connect with one another: in a day and age of so much connection there's so much disconnection," Mr Morgan said.
A conversation here and an action there can start to transform a destructive kid into a constructive and contributing member of the community, he added.
"When we understand that then we're in a great space and place where we all contribute to a better outcome," Mr Morgan said.
"If we have these conversations, maybe someone's life is saved."
It's not just about kids at risk, it's about good mental health in a time where members of our community are facing real challenges.
"We don't realise the power of communication: that's something we should never take for granted," Mr Morgan said.
"We're all part of a conversation and Boys to the Bush are amplifying that conversation to help us all get involved and be a part of the solution."
Cassandra Tyack from Boys to the Bush extended the organisation's thanks to the community for their support on the night, to all those who attended and to those who supported the auction.
All proceeds will be put back into programs for local youth within our community, and Boys to the Bush is grateful for your support.
More than that, however, the gala dinner was about celebrating all that Boys to the Bush is doing and giving the community more insight into that.
Boys to the Bush has really been embraced by Forbes businesses, farming families and community members and the gala dinner was a time to share the stories of lives transformed.
