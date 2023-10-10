Forbes Advocatesport
Winning combination in minor triples championship

By Sport and Rec Club
Updated October 11 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 10:20am
Bill O'Connell on the bowling greens. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Kerry Roach is standing tall with the ladies and men now able to play the one competition since recent changes to lawn bowls regulations last Sunday landing the 2023 Minor Triples championship title skipping for Peter Mackay and Laurie Crouch.

