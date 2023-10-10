Winning combination in minor triples championship

In other championship matches at the weekend one of the the fancied pairings for the A and B Pairs title showed last week where Cheree Vincent and Geoff Williams showed why with a 23-14 win over Lyn Simmonds and Annette Tisdell. They didn't have it all their own way early, 5-all after seven, 7-all after 11 before experience took over with Cheree and Geoff slowly adding the required score to win in the scheduled 25 ends.