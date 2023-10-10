Winning combination in minor triples championship

Kerry Roach is standing tall with the ladies and men now able to play the one competition since recent changes to lawn bowls regulations last Sunday landing the 2023 Minor Triples championship title skipping for Peter Mackay and Laurie Crouch.
Their win came via victory over Max Vincent and Allan Hilder for skip Michael Coles in the scheduled 21 ends. The final was full of credit for all six players involved and witnessed by strong support for both trios.
A nervous start by all had it at 7-all after seven ends, 10-all after 11 prior to Kerry calling a four on the next end for 14-10. A lead never given up despite Michael winning the last three ends, but only with singles.
The whole championship was played in the one day, last Sunday. Two games were scheduled for the first round, Bill Scott, Cheree Vincent and Scott McKellar winning 23-14 over 'Bessy' Besgrove, John Cutler and Al Phillips. Geoff Coles, Wayne Burton and Dale Scott had a comfortable win over Irene Riley, Lyn Simmonds and Ron Thurlow.
In the second round Fred Vogelsang, 'Pooch' Dukes and Brett Davenport won 19-14 over Peter Greenhalgh, Sue White and Denny Byrnes. Kerry Roach and company were given a fright winning 21-20 over first round winners, the Scott's. Michael Coles skipped for Max Vincent and Alan Hilder winning 23-13 over the McKellar trio. John Kennedy, Bob Grant and Sid Morris won 26-14 over John Browne, John Gorton and Cliff Nelson.
In the first semi final the Roach trio won 17-13 over the Davenport's while Michael Coles led his partners to a 20-17 over the experienced Morris trio.
In other championship matches at the weekend one of the the fancied pairings for the A and B Pairs title showed last week where Cheree Vincent and Geoff Williams showed why with a 23-14 win over Lyn Simmonds and Annette Tisdell. They didn't have it all their own way early, 5-all after seven, 7-all after 11 before experience took over with Cheree and Geoff slowly adding the required score to win in the scheduled 25 ends.
Ron Thurlow did have reasons to smile on Sunday evening leading for 'Booza' Bolam to win 21-20 after an extra end over Mick Merritt and Glenn Kearney. Close all the way, 6-5 after six, 12-all after 11, 14-all after 15, 17-18 after 22, with Ron and "Booza' scoring a three to lead 20-19 followed by Mick and Glenn levelling on the next causing the extra end.
SOCIAL BOWLS - The wind was so strong last WEDNESDAY with the threat of rain even the Magpies stayed home instead of swooping but that didn't stop six of the best taking to the green.
In a close one John Browne and Kerry Dunstan stood tall winning the card draw with a 18-17 victory over Tony Bratton and Scott McKellar in22 ends. It came down to the last two ends for the victory, 3-0.
A bit more comfortable winning were John Gorton and Rick Stewart 19-11 in 20 over Denny Byrnes and Sue White. They were looking good at 14-2 after 10. Next door Trevor Currey and Paul Doust showed no mercy winning 23-7 in 18 over Geoff Coles and Peter Mackay who took seven ends to get on the board. In-club, Rick Stewart and Ray Dunstan.
Conditions were more suited to outdoor play on THURSDAY with the $600 jackpot going off to include two visitors, Alan Haynes and Garry Riley along with Darryl Griffith and Max Vincent.
Also winning were resting touchers to John Kennedy and Laurie Crouch while not so 'winning' were raspberry collectors Mick Merritt, Ron Thurlow and Cliff Nelson.
Winning rink was taken out by Laurie Crouch and Al Phillips with a 26-11 thumping of Cliff Nelson and Denny Byrnes in 22 ends. They led 16-5 at half time. Second winning rink were to Ron Thurlow and Viv Russell in 22 over Alan Hilder and Tony Bratton 22-17 having to come from 7-12 down after 11.
Also close for 'Bessy' Besgrove and coach Peter Hocking in 22 with a scoreline of 22-15 over Wayne Burton and Dale Scott. It played in two halves with the score 9-all at half time. Grant Lambert and John Kennedy scraped home 18-16 in 22 over Mick Merritt and Glenn Kearney. 6-all after seven, 10-all after 13, 15-all after 18 then 16-all before the last.
The last was 'even stevens', 15-all between Allan Haynes and Garry Riley playing Max Vincent and Darryl Griffith in 22. Darryl led 5-0 after four, 9-1 after nine for Garry to hit the lead 12-11 after 16 courtesy a six before both traded even blows in the run home.
Only three games on SUNDAY morning with Shayne Staines, John Cutler and visitor Garry Riley having resting touchers. For a change, no raspberries. Winning rink to Pat O'Neill and Shayne Staines scraping home 14-13 over Garry Riley and Dale Scott in the scheduled 16 ends. They finish over the top, behind 3-11 at drinks.
'Bessy' Besgrove and Viv Russell comfortable in the end winning 23-11 over Jamie Dukes and Garry Riley coming from 4-10 down after seven. In the last John Cutler and Al Phillips won 15-11 over Cheree Vincent and 'Bert' Bayley also best in the second half, down 3-10 after eight.
Results from the previous week. 'Bessy' Besgrove and 'Bert' Bayley 17-13 over Allan Hilder and Peter Greenhalgh. Ron Thurlow and John Cutler 13-12 over Geoff Coles and Scott McKellar. Ian Hodges and Al Phillips 21-11 over Shayne Staines and 'Pooch' Dukes.
STILL TO COME: Only on more semi final game before the highly anticipated finale of Major Fours while also being considered are more matches in A and B Pairs.
In Major Fours the Scott McKellar skipped team of Sid Morris, Cliff Nelson and Lyall Strudwick are in the final awaiting the result of the semi final between Geoff and Bruce Williams along with Denny Byrnes and Bob Grant who are set to play Viv Russell, Brett Davenport, Robert 'Pooch' Dukes for skip Mitch Andrews.
And of course a tournament not to be missed ... the Don Drabsch Memorial set down for Saturday October 28. He was the gentleman's man on and off the green, and he could bowl.
Play will be 3-bowl pairs for prize-money of $4000, 1st $1400, 2nd $900, 3rd $620, 4th $400, 5th $200. Round winners $160. Can only win one prize-money. Noms to club sheet or andrews407@bigpond.com or phone Scooter' 0409511459 or Sport and Recreation Club 68521499. Noms close October 14 or when full.
WHAT'S ON
Catering for all parties, get togethers etc. The re-furbished deck looks a picture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.