Racing with Col Hodges: Spring Races nominations are in and look strong

By COLIN HODGES
Following the outstanding success of the Cup meeting in August, interest is running high for the Spring race meeting on Saturday at Forbes.
Big fields are expected with 98 nominations for the six races card, with leading country stables represented and a prominent trainer from Victoria planning to make the long trip.
Cranbourne based trainer Shawn Mathrick is a former bareback bronc and bull rider, winning a national title and also competing on the rodeo circuit in Canada.
Since retiring from rodeo Mathrick has become a successful trainer and his well performed gallopers presently racing include Onslaught, Rolling Moss and Dance Ready while the best yet could be Cause For Concern with recent wins at Flemington, the headquarters of racing in Victoria.
While the above are not coming to Forbes, Mathrick has nominated Expect The Best, Areyoulistening, Ryan's Girl, Prince Of Thieves, Grey Ghost and Tottenham Hotspur.
Shawn Mathrick is renowned for travelling long distances to place his horses to advantage in suitable races and there is a good chance his team will be among the final acceptances this morning (Thursday).
At the Country Racing Awards announced in Sydney last week, Clint Lundholm was named the Country Trainer Of The Year.
The young Dubbo based trainer has nominated last start Mudgee winner Light In The Sky, Eugalong and Majestic Wings for Forbes.
Resuming from a spell and the winner of two races, Majestic Wings is part owned by Peter Maher from Forbes.
Another rising star in the trainers ranks is Brett Robb from Dubbo who won the Country Championship with Sizzle Minizzle which starts in the $2million Kosciusko at Randwick today.
Nominations from Brett Robb for Forbes are Cluny Road, No Rocks, Zarizatiz and Outback Singalong.Final Acceptances are to be declared at 9am today. (Thursday).
